Mahhi Vij Calls Life 'unpredictable' After Flight She Was On With Daughter suffers snag

Actor Mahhi Vij and her daughter Tara Bhanushali were recently returning to Mumbai on a flight from Goa. However, the aeroplane she was in with her daughter and mother, developed a technical snag at Goa airport. According to the actor, smoke began coming out of one of the aeroplane's engines causing tension among the passengers in it. As all passengers were disembarked safely, Vij took to her Instagram handle and informed her fans that she and her daughter were safe.

Mahhi Vij was on an Indigo flight with her daughter Tara and her mother. Soon after the incident took place, Mahhi Vij took to her Instagram handle to share an update with her fans. Vij shared an adorable picture with her daughter and narrated the incident. Talking about the incident, Mahhi Vij mentioned that life is unpredictable and revealed how she was numb when smoke began coming out near the engine of the aeroplane. She further added her mother held Tara and kept praying. At last, Vij thanked the pilot and the airlines for keeping the passengers safe.

Mahhi Vij penned, "Life is unpredictable. Just a few seconds before take off… there was smoke near the engine..For the first time I just kept looking at my daughter and I was numb My mum was holding Tara s hand and all she kept doing is pray. Special thanks to the pilot and indigo for keeping us safe. Blessings work .. Tara is blessed thank you to each one of you. (sic)"

The actor's fans were seemingly relieved to see Mahhi Vij and Tara safe. One of her fans penned, "That's so scary...thank God u all are safe...God bless u all always...Taru is the God's cutest child... (sic)". Another fan commented, "Goosebumps...Thank God U guys are Safe Please Please Stay safe and healthy...Tc guys. (sic)"

Mahhi Vij shares more snaps from flight

Mahhi Vij shared some more pictures from the flight. In one of them, Tara could be seen sitting in the lap of Vij's mother as the little one looked out of the window. The actor added a sticker that read "Life" to the story. Mahhi Vij also shared an adorable selfie with her daughter and mother.

(Image: @mahhivij/Instagram)