Mahhi Vij's Birthday: Here's Super-fun Quiz To Take If You Call Yourself Her True Fan

On the occasion of Mahhi Vij's Birthday today, here is a super-fun quiz to take and test your knowledge if you call yourself a true fan of the actor.

Vaishnavi Navalka
Mahhi Vij is a popular actor known for her Hindi as well as Malayalam films. She began her career as a TV actor and Mahhi Vij's serial include Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu, Shubh Kadam and Nach Baliye 5. Mahhi Vij will be turning a year older today, on April 1, 2021. On the occasion of Mahhi Vij's birthday today, here is a quiz to take if you’re a huge fan of the actor.

Mahhi Vij's trivia quiz for fans

1. At what age did Mahhi Vij start her career?

  • 12
  • 17
  • 14

2. Which one of these is Mahhi Vij's Malayalam debut movie?

  • Aparichithan
  • Tapana
  • Bairi Piya

3. Mahhi Vij made her debut in the movie industry with which of these films?

  • Tapana
  • Akela
  • Shubh Kadam

4. How many kids do Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali share?

  • 4
  • 3
  • 2

5. For how long did Mahhi and Jay keep their wedding a secret from the media?

  • 2 years
  • 1 year
  • 4 years

6. Which of these Indian dating reality TV series was Mahhi Vij a part of as a guest?

  • Bigg Boss 9
  • Kitchen Champion  5
  • Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

7. Which of these shows was Mahhi Vij’s debut in the TV industry?

  • Laagi Tujhse Lagan
  • Akela
  • Shubh Kadam

8. On which day did Jay and Mahhi welcome their first-born Tara?

  • April 1, 2019
  • August 4, 2019
  • August 15, 2020

9. After their secret wedding, Mahhi and Jay tied a knot again in 2014 in which of these cities?

  • Las Vegas
  • Spain
  • Britan

10. Mahhi Vij is known for playing Nakusha in which of these shows?

  • Akela
  • Laagi Tujhse Lagan
  • Balika Vadhu

11. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were winners of which of these dance reality shows?

  • Nach Baliye 5
  • Jhalak Dikhla Jaa
  • Dance India Dance

12. Mahhi Vij won the Gold Award for Best Actress in Lead Role for which show?

  • Shubh Kadam
  • Laagi Tujhse Laagi
  • Bairi Piya

13. How many kids have Mahhi and Jay adopted?

  • 3
  • 1
  • 2

14. Mahhi Vij made her debut opposite which South Indian superstar?

  • Rajinikanth
  • Mammootty
  • Ram Charan

15. What is the real colour of Mahhi Vij’s eye?

  • Blue
  • Black
  • Grey

Answers: 

1. 17

2. Aparichithan

3. Tapana

4. 3

5. 1 year

6. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

7. Akela

8. August 4, 2019

9. Las Vegas

10. Laagi Tujhse Lagan

11. Nach Baliye 5

12. Laagi Tujhse Lagan

13. 2

14. Mammootty

15. Grey

