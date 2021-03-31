Mahhi Vij's Birthday: Here's Super-fun Quiz To Take If You Call Yourself Her True Fan

Quick links:
Mahhi Vij is a popular actor known for her Hindi as well as Malayalam films. She began her career as a TV actor and Mahhi Vij's serial include Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu, Shubh Kadam and Nach Baliye 5. Mahhi Vij will be turning a year older today, on April 1, 2021. On the occasion of Mahhi Vij's birthday today, here is a quiz to take if you’re a huge fan of the actor.
1. At what age did Mahhi Vij start her career?
2. Which one of these is Mahhi Vij's Malayalam debut movie?
3. Mahhi Vij made her debut in the movie industry with which of these films?
4. How many kids do Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali share?
5. For how long did Mahhi and Jay keep their wedding a secret from the media?
6. Which of these Indian dating reality TV series was Mahhi Vij a part of as a guest?
7. Which of these shows was Mahhi Vij’s debut in the TV industry?
8. On which day did Jay and Mahhi welcome their first-born Tara?
9. After their secret wedding, Mahhi and Jay tied a knot again in 2014 in which of these cities?
10. Mahhi Vij is known for playing Nakusha in which of these shows?
11. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were winners of which of these dance reality shows?
12. Mahhi Vij won the Gold Award for Best Actress in Lead Role for which show?
13. How many kids have Mahhi and Jay adopted?
14. Mahhi Vij made her debut opposite which South Indian superstar?
15. What is the real colour of Mahhi Vij’s eye?
Answers:
1. 17
2. Aparichithan
3. Tapana
4. 3
5. 1 year
6. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge
7. Akela
8. August 4, 2019
9. Las Vegas
10. Laagi Tujhse Lagan
11. Nach Baliye 5
12. Laagi Tujhse Lagan
13. 2
14. Mammootty
15. Grey
(Image Source: Mahhi Vij's Instagram)
