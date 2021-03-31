Mahhi Vij's Birthday: Here's Super-fun Quiz To Take If You Call Yourself Her True Fan

Mahhi Vij is a popular actor known for her Hindi as well as Malayalam films. She began her career as a TV actor and Mahhi Vij's serial include Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu, Shubh Kadam and Nach Baliye 5. Mahhi Vij will be turning a year older today, on April 1, 2021. On the occasion of Mahhi Vij's birthday today, here is a quiz to take if you’re a huge fan of the actor.

Mahhi Vij's trivia quiz for fans

1. At what age did Mahhi Vij start her career?

12

17

14

2. Which one of these is Mahhi Vij's Malayalam debut movie?

Aparichithan

Tapana

Bairi Piya

3. Mahhi Vij made her debut in the movie industry with which of these films?

Tapana

Akela

Shubh Kadam

4. How many kids do Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali share?

4

3

2

5. For how long did Mahhi and Jay keep their wedding a secret from the media?

2 years

1 year

4 years

6. Which of these Indian dating reality TV series was Mahhi Vij a part of as a guest?

Bigg Boss 9

Kitchen Champion 5

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

7. Which of these shows was Mahhi Vij’s debut in the TV industry?

Laagi Tujhse Lagan

Akela

Shubh Kadam

8. On which day did Jay and Mahhi welcome their first-born Tara?

April 1, 2019

August 4, 2019

August 15, 2020

9. After their secret wedding, Mahhi and Jay tied a knot again in 2014 in which of these cities?

Las Vegas

Spain

Britan

10. Mahhi Vij is known for playing Nakusha in which of these shows?

Akela

Laagi Tujhse Lagan

Balika Vadhu

11. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were winners of which of these dance reality shows?

Nach Baliye 5

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Dance India Dance

12. Mahhi Vij won the Gold Award for Best Actress in Lead Role for which show?

Shubh Kadam

Laagi Tujhse Laagi

Bairi Piya

13. How many kids have Mahhi and Jay adopted?

3

1

2

14. Mahhi Vij made her debut opposite which South Indian superstar?

Rajinikanth

Mammootty

Ram Charan

15. What is the real colour of Mahhi Vij’s eye?

Blue

Black

Grey

Answers:

1. 17

2. Aparichithan

3. Tapana

4. 3

5. 1 year

6. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

7. Akela

8. August 4, 2019

9. Las Vegas

10. Laagi Tujhse Lagan

11. Nach Baliye 5

12. Laagi Tujhse Lagan

13. 2

14. Mammootty

15. Grey

(Image Source: Mahhi Vij's Instagram)