Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra's BTS Video Of Their New Song Is All Things Fun; Watch

After collaborating for a romantic song, Hashtag Love Soniyea, Mahira Sharma will again be seen sharing space with Paras Chhabra. Ahead of the release of their song, a BTS video of the duo has surfaced on the internet. The Instagram video was shared by the paparazzi.

Paparazzi Instagram account, Manav Manglani shared this BTS video. Here, Mahira Sharma looks stunning in a black thigh slit dress with a backless style. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra donned a quirky skirt with brown pants. The duo can be seen shooting in a huge room as they get goofy with each other. Mahira also slaps Paras and then he pulls her close to him. The video was captioned as: "Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's behind the scenes shenanigans from their next project. Don't they look adorable!". The video also had Badshah and Neha Kakkar's song Garmi.

Fans reaction

Fans are going gaga over Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's lovely bond. PaHira fans look excited about their new project. Some their fans commented saying, "Best Jodi", while some showered them hearts. Check out the comments below:

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma also shared a few BTS videos from the sets. She took to her Instagram and shared two stories. In the first video, Paras Chhabra can be spotted proposing Mahira Sharma by going on his knees. In the second video, the actors are seen hugging each other. Take a look at Mahira Sharma's Instagram stories:

This project will be Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's third collaboration. The duo was earlier seen in Baarish and Hashtag Love Soniyea. Hashtag Love is recorded by Piyush Mehroliyaa in collaboration with Jassi-Priya Mallik. The rap portion is done by MellowD. Composed by Sakaar, the lyrics of Hashtag Love were penned down by Sanjay Anand. On the other hand, Baarish is sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. The composition of the track is by Tony Kakkar. Check out the tracks below: -

