Mahira Sharma's Birthday: 3 Times The TV Star Made Headlines On Bigg Boss 13

Mahira Sharma is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and has since gained fame with the audience. The TV actor is celebrating her birthday on November 25, 2019. Mahira's behaviour and her game on the show has made headlines quite a number of times.

Mahira Sharma making news:

Her fight with Salman Khan

Salman Khan, being the host of the show, carries the responsibility of correcting the behaviour of the contestants in the house. In one such incident, Mahira was annoyed at Sidharth and sarcastically said that she will remain quiet after Salman asked her not to provoke Sidharth. Salman got furious with the star and asked her to stop doing drama or nautanki. He also angrily said that she was playing a good game but her tone has changed. Salman had his final say when he asked her to go to hell.

Mahira's anger during the Bigg Boss Transportation Services task

Mahira Sharma became the talk of the town after she had a total meltdown during a captaincy task named Bigg Boss Transportation Services. Mahira lost her temper with Sidharth and started abusing at the opposite team. She kept talking about how unfair the task was. Sidharth was punished by Bigg Boss after that, which had an immense backlash from the audience. The fans made a hashtag called #MahiraKaun on Twitter.

.@BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss @ColorsTV



Do u call Male contestants 2 get insulted by ‘woman card ‘ players like #MahiraKaun



She & Paras are age shaming @sidharth_shukla , calling him ‘ 40 saal ka buddha ‘ & what not

Plz address dis issue in WKV #WeSupportSidharthShukla #BB13 — Dr.Nupur ❤️❤️ (@DrNupurrk) November 6, 2019

Mahira's brawl with Hindustani Bhau

The two contestants Mahira and Hindustani Bhau have had multiple spats during their time at the Bigg Boss house. One particular brawl annoyed Hindustani Bhau so much that he started calling Mahira bade honton wali chipkali. This also became a trend on Twitter as Twitterati also started calling her with the same name.

