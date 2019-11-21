Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla And Mahira Sharma Bury The Hatchet?

Bigg Boss 13 is unarguably one of the most controversial reality shows of Indian television. The popular show, hosted by Salman Khan, has many popular television faces as contestants. The recent captaincy task- 'Swayamvar', is mending differences between contestants. Reportedly, the recent captaincy task witnessed a new friendship budding between Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla. Here are all the details you need to know.

Are Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla becoming friends?

According to media reports, the latest captaincy task has begun a new relationship between Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla. During the captaincy task, Mahira Sharma broke into a war of words with fellow contestant Shefali Jariwala. She criticised Shefali for fake feeding Shehnaz fruits during the captaincy task. To which Shefali commented on Mahira's lips. She said if anyone pricks her lips, it will burst. This infuriated Mahira Sharma. She turned to Siddharth Shukla and asked him about her lips, to which he said, "Bade honton waali chipkali." Mahira took it sportingly and continued performing her task.

Does Siddharth Shukla like Mahira Sharma's lips?

After the 'Swayamvar' task, Mahira Sharma went up to Siddharth Shukla and confronted him about the comment he made on her lips. She asked him if he meant what he said. To which, Siddarth Shukla said he was lying. He further complimented her lips saying he loves her lips.

Siddharth Shukla hugs Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla have been at loggerheads from the start of Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, Siddharth Shukla had pushed Mahira Sharma during a task. In yesterday's episode, the contestants buried the hatchet and mended their differences by hugging each other at the end of the episode.

