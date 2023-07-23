Maniesh Paul Recalls Embarassing Meeting With Akshay Kumar: I Started Telling Him...

Maniesh Paul is a popular name in the TV industry. The showbiz personality has off late tried to find a foothold in the acting space. He is currently juggling both roles. Now, here is some funny news for his fans. Reminiscing about his early days, he opened up about an embarrassing incident involving actor Akshay Kumar.

3 things you need to know

Maniesh Paul started his career as a RJ.

He has hosted and presented for multiple television shows and award functions and is known for incorporating his signature comedic timing in the same.

He has also forayed in to acting with his last theatrical release being Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Maniesh Paul was once left embarrassed by Akshay Kumar



In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Maniesh Paul spoke about an encounter with Akshay Kumar which had left him embarrassed. Recalling the time when he was new to hosting award shows, Paul revealed how after a segment, he requested Akshay to recite a popular dialogue on stage. The star answered with a curt 'Chup kar" which translates to 'Shut up'.

(Manish Paul's mother was also present at the event he was referring to | Image: manieshpaul/Instagram)



Paul revealed how this left him embarrassed especially because it happened in front of his mother who was attending one of his shows for the first time. He recalls deciding the turn the situation on its head. He followed Akshay to his seat despite the director of the show advising him against it. Paul further shared, "I started telling him how he insulted me in front of my mother. I said I was just asking him for tips on acting. Our conversation just went to another level and everyone was in splits." The way he turned the situation around also left Kumar amazed who complimented him for sense of humour thereafter.

Maniesh Paul is embracing the actor in him



Though Paul had bagged a few small acting gigs here and there when he started out in Mumbai, he was always primarily a television host. His first major acting role - his Bollywood debut to be precise - was in the 2013 film Mickey Virus. He has gone on to make appearances in several films thereafter with 2022 film Jugjugg Jeeyo being the most popular. He also starred in series Rafuchakkar, currently available for streaming on Jio Cinema.