Rafuchakkar Trailer Out: Maniesh Paul Experiments With Five Characters In Digital Debut

The makers of Rafuchakkar released the trailer of the show on Wednesday (June 7). Maniesh Paul will be making his OTT debut with Ritam Shrivastava’s mini series. The actor will be seen portraying the role of a con-man in the show.

The plot of Rafuchakkar centres on Prince, a devious con-man with a golden touch who specialises in defrauding the powerful and dishonest. However, his fortune changes when he is captured by ambitious Crime Branch officer Shaurya Chautala. When Prince is pitted against Ritu Bhandari, the most formidable and well-known attorney in town, the tables are flipped. As the legal struggle progresses, it gets harder to determine if Prince is really a con artist or just an innocent victim of a web of lies. Maniesh has donned five different avatars for the series.

Expect the unexpected, kyunki aa raha hai Prince karne humare dil aur dimaag ko Rafuchakkar!#RafuchakkarOnJioCinema streaming free, 15 June onwards. pic.twitter.com/REfjHm97Gh — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 7, 2023

"Fortunate enough to experiment with five characters"

(Maniesh Paul will play five different charcters in Rafuchakkar | Image: @CinemaRareIN/Twitter)

Maniesh Paul is excited about his digital debut and he tells ANI, “After Jugjugg Jeeyo, Rafuchakkar feels the right step as an actor. I love the challenge to push my boundaries and mould myself into different characters. And I have been fortunate enough to experiment with five characters in one for Rafuchakkar especially as it marks my digital debut as well." The actor gave a shoutout to Jio Studios for having faith in him to play a role that was so drastically different from his personality. The actor added, "It has been a wonderful experience, from going through a series of combinations and experiments for every look to the interesting process of actually slipping into them, I felt like I lived ages and lives in just one show.”

In addition to Maniesh, Rafuchakkar also features Priya Bapat, Sushant Singh and Aksha Pardasan. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar, the show will start streaming on Jio Studios from June 15, 2023.