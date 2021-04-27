Last Updated:

Manikuttan Quits 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3', Netizens Are Shocked At This Sudden Exit

Contestant Manikuttan has decided to quit 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3'. Netizens are shocked at Manikuttan's decision and expressed their dissatisfaction on Twitter.

Manikuttan

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 witnessed a shocking event in its latest episode. Contestant Manikuttan has quit the show saying that he is ‘afraid’ to participate in the show. After Manikuttan’s sudden exit from the show, netizens have expressed their feelings about Manikuttan’s decision on social media.

Manikuttan exits from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

In the latest episode, Manikuttan requested Bigg Boss to call him to the confession room. He didn’t even have food until he was called to the confession room. Later on, Manikuttan requested Remya to urge on his behalf so that Bigg Boss calls him to the confession room. After a while, Manikuttan is called to the confession room and he narrates the incident that happened with him and Sandhya during the weekly task. He highlighted the fact that he didn’t mean to demean anyone and has already apologized to Sandhya but stated that he is afraid to continue in the house and is very sure about his decision.

Bigg Boss suggested him to rethink his decision but Manikuttan replied that he has made up his mind. Later on, Bigg Boss informed the decision of Manikuttan to all the housemates and everyone was shocked by it. Other contestants like Remya and Kidlam Firoz even urged Bigg Boss to give them a chance to talk to Manikuttan. Dimple and Soorya burst into tears and requested Manikuttan to come back but Manikuttan left the show.

In the weekly episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, Mohanlal sarcastically said that Manikuttan’s mental state has shaken up the house. Manikuttan after this incident got emotional and broke into tears. Several netizens were shocked at  Manikuttan’s decision while several others stated that whatever happened with Manikuttan was very wrong and Mohanlal shouldn’t have said all those things to him. Some users also said that Manikuttan should have thought more before leaving the show. Some users also used hashtags like ‘ComebackMK’ and ‘Bring Back Manikuttan’ because they were sad about the sudden decision of Manikuttan. Check out some of the reactions by netizens on social media after Manikuttan’s decision to exit the show.

Promo Image Source: Asianet's Instagram 

