'Marriage Story' Is All Set To Release On Netflix; Check Out The Dates Here

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Marriage Story is all set to release to on Netflix today after having a successful run in the theatres last month. This Netflix production is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The film was also screened at the Venice Film Festival in August 2019.

When will Marriage Story release on Netflix?

You should get your bowl of munchies ready, because Marriage Story will be available on Netflix’s streaming platform from December 6, 2019. The film will be available at midnight, according to entertainment portals. Along with the munchies, also have a few tissues handy because you will definitely need them.

Marriage Story traces the story of a couple who are going through a divorce. The couple, played by Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, also have a son, Henry. From the looks of it, Henry will be one of the reasons why you will be needing those tissues. The location keeps moving from Los Angeles to New York with the couple’s characters’ front lining the story ahead.

The film has already won several awards until now. Marriage Story bagged the Best Feature Award at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. The film was also the runner up in the People's Choice Award category at the Toronto International Film Festival. They lost the award to Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit.

Many critics have even lauded the director of Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach, for his exceptional screenplay and direction levels. The soundtrack of the film has also made a connection with the audience. Time magazine even termed Marriage Story one of the best ten films of the year.

Marriage Story also stars Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Julie Hagerty, Matthew Shear, and Merritt Wever along with Scarlett Johansson. The film was also screened at New York Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, and Telluride Film Festival before a limited theatre release. However, reportedly, the film has failed to perform well at the box office.

