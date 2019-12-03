The Debate
The Debate
Gotham Award Winners 2019: 'Marriage Story' Wins Big; Read Full Winner List Here

Hollywood News

Gotham Award Winners list has been announced. Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story wins big, takes home four awards. Read on to know all the winners this year.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gotham Award

Gotham Awards 2019 recently took place in the U.S. Gotham Awards honoured the best performances and work in the Independent cinema. Noah Baumbach’s film Marriage Story turned out to be a big winner this year. Read on to know the full list of winners at the Gotham Awards 2019.

Gotham Awards Winners list 2019

Gotham Awards are considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in the United States. The awards that were started back in 1991 focus primarily on honouring independent filmmakers. Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story turned out to be the big winner this year and took home four awards. Top Oscar contenders this year also proved to be big winners. Indie film Waves that starred This Is Us actor Sterling K Brown was also a big winner this year. Read on to know the Gotham Awards nominees and winners.

Best Feature
The Farewell
Uncut Gems
Waves
Marriage Story (Winner)
Hustlers

Best Documentary
American Factory (Winner)
Apollo 11
The Edge of Democracy
Midnight Traveler
One Child Nation

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre, The Mustang (Winner)
Kent Jones, Diane
Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Olivia Wilde, Booksmart
Phillip Youmans, Burning Cane

Best Screenplay
Lulu Wang, The Farewell
Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird
Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, and Rob Richert, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story (Winner)
Ari Aster, Midsommar

Best Actor
Adam Driver, Marriage Story (Winner)
Aldis Hodge, Clemency
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Andre Holland, High Flying Bird

Best Actress
Florence Pugh, Midsommar
Awkwafina, The Farewell (Winner)
Mary Kay Place, Diane
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

Breakthrough Actor
Taylor Russell, Waves (Winner)
Julia Fox, Uncut Gems
Aisling Franciosi, The Nightingale
Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Breakthrough Series – Long Form
Chernobyl
David Makes Man
My Brilliant Friend
Unbelievable
When They See Us (Winner)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form
Pen15  (Winner)
Ramy
Russian Doll
Tuca & Bertie
Undone

Audience Award

Marriage Story

