Gotham Award Winners 2019: 'Marriage Story' Wins Big; Read Full Winner List Here

Gotham Awards 2019 recently took place in the U.S. Gotham Awards honoured the best performances and work in the Independent cinema. Noah Baumbach’s film Marriage Story turned out to be a big winner this year. Read on to know the full list of winners at the Gotham Awards 2019.
Gotham Awards are considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in the United States. The awards that were started back in 1991 focus primarily on honouring independent filmmakers. Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story turned out to be the big winner this year and took home four awards. Top Oscar contenders this year also proved to be big winners. Indie film Waves that starred This Is Us actor Sterling K Brown was also a big winner this year. Read on to know the Gotham Awards nominees and winners.
Also read | Sam Mendes' Oscar-tipped 1917 Was Filmed In One Continuous Single Take
Also read | Avengers: Endgame Oscar Screening Tries To Hide That It Is A Superhero Film
Also read | Will Mamallapuram Skateboarder Kamali's Documentary Bring Home An Oscar?
Also read | ‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Farewell,’ ‘Uncut Gems’ Top Gotham Noms
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.