Gotham Award Winners 2019: 'Marriage Story' Wins Big; Read Full Winner List Here

Gotham Awards 2019 recently took place in the U.S. Gotham Awards honoured the best performances and work in the Independent cinema. Noah Baumbach’s film Marriage Story turned out to be a big winner this year. Read on to know the full list of winners at the Gotham Awards 2019.

Gotham Awards Winners list 2019

Gotham Awards are considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in the United States. The awards that were started back in 1991 focus primarily on honouring independent filmmakers. Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story turned out to be the big winner this year and took home four awards. Top Oscar contenders this year also proved to be big winners. Indie film Waves that starred This Is Us actor Sterling K Brown was also a big winner this year. Read on to know the Gotham Awards nominees and winners.

Best Feature

The Farewell

Uncut Gems

Waves

Marriage Story (Winner)

Hustlers

Best Documentary

American Factory (Winner)

Apollo 11

The Edge of Democracy

Midnight Traveler

One Child Nation

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre, The Mustang (Winner)

Kent Jones, Diane

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Olivia Wilde, Booksmart

Phillip Youmans, Burning Cane

Best Screenplay

Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird

Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, and Rob Richert, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story (Winner)

Ari Aster, Midsommar

Best Actor

Adam Driver, Marriage Story (Winner)

Aldis Hodge, Clemency

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Andre Holland, High Flying Bird

Best Actress

Florence Pugh, Midsommar

Awkwafina, The Farewell (Winner)

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

Breakthrough Actor

Taylor Russell, Waves (Winner)

Julia Fox, Uncut Gems

Aisling Franciosi, The Nightingale

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

Chernobyl

David Makes Man

My Brilliant Friend

Unbelievable

When They See Us (Winner)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

Pen15 (Winner)

Ramy

Russian Doll

Tuca & Bertie

Undone

Audience Award

Marriage Story

