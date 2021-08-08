'MasterChef Tamil' Premieres: Judges, TV Timings & Live Streaming, All You Need To Know

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Big Brother are among the international shows that entered India, with Hindi, and then spread across regional languages. Another show, that is popular in various countries, that is set to follow a similar trend is MasterChef. After six seasons in Hindi, the cooking-based show is now airing in Tamil and Telugu.

MasterChef Tamil: All you need to know

MasterChef Tamil is being hosted by popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. The news of the show coming in Tamil and Telugu had made headlines when the actor's pictures with his Telugu version's counterpart, Tamannaah Bhatia had gone viral then.

The show produced by Innovative Film Academy and Endemol Shine India is reportedly being shot at the Innovative Film City in Bengaluru.

The promos have already generated buzz for the show in which the 'Makkal Selvan' himself was seen tasting some of the dishes.

Who are the contestants?

As per reports, there would be 20 contestants on the show. The contestants on MasterChef Tamil are non-celebrities. In the first episode of the season, some of the contestants whose food preparations came up for review in front of the judges were Krithika, Aarthi Satheesh, Nithya Fernandes, Shwetha Kishore and Abu.

Krithika was the first to be selected, Aarti became the second contestant to be selected while Nithya was the third to be selected and earned the apron for her prawn dish.

As per reports, the elimination is set to start next week and that will be decided on the basis of immunity rounds and elimination challenges.

Who are the judges on MasterChef Tamil?

Celebrity chefs Aarthi Sampath, Harish Rao and Koushik S are the judges on the show.

When does the show air?

Master Chef premiered on Sun TV on Saturday. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 p.m. It is likely to air for 30 episodes in total and could go till October or even beyond.

Is Master Chef Tamil streaming online?

The episodes are also streaming on the Sun Nxt app. One can see all the episodes, including previous episodes of the show online.

