May I Come In Madam 2 Promo Out, Nehha Pendse-Sandeep Anand Are Back To Tickle Funny Bone

Nehha Pendse is currently gearing up for the premiere of the second season of her comedy show May I Come in Madam? Nehha along with Sandip Anand and Sapna Sikarwar are reprising their roles. Ahead of its premiere, the makers dropped the promo on social media.

3 things you need to know

The first season of the show May I Come in Madam? premiered in 2016.

The show also featured late actor Deepesh Bhan.

The second season will air on September 27.

All about comical escapades

The sitcom May I Come in Madam? is known for its lighthearted and humorous storyline. The show centres around Sajan (played by Sandeep Anand), a quirky and accident-prone character who constantly finds himself in amusing situations, both at work and during his interactions with his boss and colleagues. Sajan strives to win the attention of his boss (played by Neha Pendse) and tries to keep her happy, despite being married.

A teaser of the new season hints at more comical escapades. The clip starts with Sajan's wife asking for his opinion on her appearance. However, Sajan is busy admiring his boss, Sanjana's photos, and unknowingly showers her with compliments. When asked about which colour would suit his wife, Sajan continues to praise the colours he sees Sanjana in.

Nehha Pendse on show's return after 7 years

In an interview with Koimoi, Nehha Pendse expressed her excitement about the show's return after 7 years. She shared her enthusiasm for the positive atmosphere on the set and how everyone is hopeful that the show will continue to receive the same love and appreciation from the audience as it did seven years ago.

She highlighted the team's commitment to delivering entertaining content and looked forward to the viewers enjoying the show.