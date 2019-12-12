Mayim Bialik Birthday: All You Need To Know About The Big Bang Theory Actor

Mayim Bialik was one of the most loved characters in the ensemble star cast of The Big Bang Theory. The actor turned 44 on December 12, 2019. Here is all you should know about her on the day of her birthday.

Mayim Bialik childhood

Mayim Chaya Bialik is an American actress, author, and neuroscientist. She has been active in the acting world from 1987 and still is seen in many shows and will also be seen in a movie. She was reportedly born in a Jewish family in San Diego, California. Mayim Bialik's grandparents had moved to the USA from Poland, Czechoslovakia, and Hungary.

She is said to follow the Modern Orthodox Jewish way of life. Mayim Bialik went to the Walter Reed Junior High School and graduated in 1993 from North Hollywood High School in North Hollywood. Later, she was granted a deferred acceptance in the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) where she completed her B.S. degree in neuroscience, with minors in Hebrew and Jewish studies.

Mayim Bialik career

Mayim Bialik started her acting career as a child. She was first seen in the movie Pumpkinhead. After this, she went on the make appearance in Facts of Life and Beauty and the Beast. She went on to act as a guest star and voice star in shows like Doogie Howser, M.D., Hey Arnold! and Johnny Bravo. Mayim Bialik has worked in over 40 TV series out of which The Big Bang Theory is one of the most remarkable shows she has done. She was also seen in movies like Kalamazoo and The Chicago 8. Mayim Bialik is now an owner of a production company named Sad Clown Productions.

Mayim Bialik personal life

Mayim Bialik was married from 2003 to 2012 to Michael Stone and has two children named Miles and Frederick. The actor is vegan and also has written books on vegan recipes. She will also make her directorial debut with As Sick as They Made Us.

