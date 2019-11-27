Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: When And Where To Watch Shweta Tiwari's Comeback Show

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is a daily soap opera that aired its first episode on satellite television on November 11, 2019. It is one of the shows from Sony TV that runs in the prime time. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has given Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola. Here are all the details about where can you catch the family drama:

Also read: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Everything You Need To Know About The TV Show

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan – When and where to watch

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is a daily television soap that airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show’s air time is set at 10.00 pm from Monday to Thursday. If you miss out on the show’s daily satellite telecast, then you can also catch the show on the online portal Sony Liv that features all the episodes of the Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari. For people who cannot access it through any of the sources mentioned above, you can also catch the family drama on the popular video streaming service by times group, MX Player.

Also read: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan – About the Show

Set in Ghaziabad, the show provides you with the everyday slice of life that is very relatable by every father and daughter duo. After the death of her mother, Niya (Anjali Tatrari) has played a pivotal role in her dad Ambar’s (Varun Badola) life, she seeks happiness in filling the void in life. Despite her attempts, she feels that her dad feels lonely and needs a companion in life. She embarks on a journey to find a better half for her dad.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari Takes Up A Project That Joins The Group Of Taboo-breaking Serials

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Cast is inclusive of Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The show marks a return of Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari on-screen. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast will essay the characters of Ambar Sharma, Guneet Sikka and Niya Sharma respectively.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Why BB Winner Shweta Tiwari Is Not Watching The Current Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.