Mia Khalifa Raises Her Voice On Israel-Palestine Conflict, Says 'crimes Against Humanity'

Mia Khalifa has a wide reach on social media and often uses her platform to let her thoughts be known. The former adult entertainer took to both Twitter and Instagram to condemn the violence that is going on in Palestine and she has even gone a step further to point a finger at the United States of America who, according to her, are funding the hate crimes that are being leveled against the Palestinians. The model also received a lot of support for having spoken out on the issue and for taking a stance when many people chose to keep silent in the face of political turmoil.

Mia Khalifa opens up on the violence taking place in Palestine and Israel

All I see are crimes against humanity that the United States is funding with an annual $3.8B. #freepalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/X9hy7uSv2d — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 10, 2021

The pictures she shared on Twitter were heart-wrenching, she showed how children and women were being slaughtered and how the armed forces were standing against the unarmed pedestrians. Mia Khalifa with a tag that asked for Palestine to be set free pinned the blame on the US by saying that she could not help but see the crime against humanity that the United States was funding annually by paying 3.8 billion dollars a year to maintain their privileged position.

The historian will break the pen by writing

That such a time has passed for the Palestinian people

That the rulers of 57 Islamic countries were silent spectators and a woman she work in pornography was raising her voice in favor of Palestine

Mia Khalifa,sorry don't mind my words — Kafeel Khan (@Kafeelkhan26) May 11, 2021

Thanks Mia, You have more courage than our so Called #leaders_of_Muslim_Countries. Indeed whole Pakistan is indebted to your this Single Comment. Your single Comment shows more courage than our whole Subcontinent — ImranBaloch (@Saryab_road_Qta) May 11, 2021

Mia Khalifa proved that she has more dignity than all of the arabs that shamed her and sent her death threats. She’s doing more to palestine than most of the arab leaders. — faisal 🇵🇸 (@faisalisbored) May 11, 2021

Mia Khalifa’s Twitter was filled with responses of people lauding her. People said that she, a woman who was looked down upon, had more courage to speak up against violence than most people in authority did. People also asked why was it that it was only Mia Khalifa who was using her platform to spread the truth. Most people thanked her for her support and called her an angel in disguise who was calling out the real perpetrators of the crime.

What happened in Palestine

At least 163 Palestinians and 6 Israeli police officers were injured after violent confrontations broke out between the Israeli police and the Palestinians early Friday evening at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City. As week-long tensions escalated over the reported forced Palestinian evictions in Israel-occupied eastern Jerusalem after their homes were claimed by the Jewish settlers, the Israeli law enforcement and local Palestinian worshippers clashed at the major holy site. Officers in riot gears launched shrapnel from stun grenades, skunk water, and rubber pellets at Muslims gathered for prayer sit-ins during the holy month of Ramadan. Worshippers hurled stones, objects, chairs, and projectile at the Israeli police, Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service, police personnel, and the medics told on-ground reporters for the Israeli press.

