Mika Singh Asks Bhoomi Trivedi ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ On Indian Pro Music League

The latest episode of Indian Pro Music League saw two rival judges exchange an adorable moment with each other. During an intense singing performance by the Punjab Lions team, Mika Singh happened to propose the Gujarat team leader Bhoomi Trivedi. The two were caught exchanging a heartfelt moment as Mika went on his knees to propose to the singer.

Mika Singh asks Bhoomi Trivedi ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’

The initial hint was given by a comedian when he prompted that Mika should probably marry Bhoomi Trivedi. At the time when that episode aired both the judges laughed it off and had a gala time with the joke. However, the new episode of Indian Pro Music League takes things further with Mika going down on one knee to actually propose Bhoomi. it all began when the Punjab Lions trio was performing to a popular song. The song was Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and the trio of Punjab joyfully performed it in front of the contestants. While everyone seemed to enjoy the performance, Mika surprised everyone by actually going up to Bhoomi and getting her on stage as he sang the chorus of the song to her.

The contestants enjoyed the jovial setup and thus did enjoyed the overall show. After the performance came to an end, Mika did not stop there and actually asked Bhoomi if she will marry him or not. He says that everyone has been related to Bhoomi in some way and thus he too decided to have some sort of relationship with her.

Therefore, the singer goes one knee as he asks her to marry him. He then asks the contestants what they think of the name Bhoomi Singh. A loud cheer later Bhoomi replies asking fans what they think of Mika Trivedi. Bhoomi continues to speak into the mic and says that she has come on the show to find a suitable bride for Mika and thus she feels it would be unjust to that person if she agrees to his proposal.

Javed Ali intervenes in the conversation and says that the wedding between Mika and Bhoomi is only possible if Mika leaves Punjab and comes to Gujrat. However, Asses Kaur replied immediately saying that Bhoomi will come to Punjab instead. The jovial banter finally ended and thus the constants seemed to enjoy the hilarious play between the two rival judges.

Source: PR Handout