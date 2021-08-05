Mini Mathur Shares A Throwback Photo, Fans Struggle To Spot The Anchor In It

Mini Mathur took to her Instagram and shared throwback pictures from her school days. As Mathur shared her post she also revealed that she was initially preparing to become a doctor but life had some different plans for her.

Mini Mathur shares throwback photos ask fans to spot her

Mini Mathur shared throwback photos from her college days, in the photo Mini appeared in the last row as she posed with her teachers and fellow classmates. As she shared the photo she wrote "Wouldn’t have dug into memory lane for a yearbook photo if @srishtibehlarya hadn’t tagged me in this lovely initiative. I spent my primary schooling years in Nigeria .. grappling with the local language and racism but the exposure made me tough, focused & good with people management. However, my true alma mater and shaper of purpose were my high school years at #delhipublicschool."

She further wrote that she was prepping to become a doctor "I was obsessed with being a doctor then so .. hardworking science student(Life had other plans for me obviously🙄) but I also found my singing voice, debating chops, dancing feet and love for literature & culture in there. I ended up with a degree in English literature and a Masters in Business Management that navigated my life and career onto even better roads but school was the bedrock of all the wonderful things I do in my life."

Mini Mathur's post intended to amplify the NGO Save The Children's efforts to ensure a safe return to schools for all children, especially girls. Tagged by Srishti Behl Arya, Mini Mathur further challenged Katrina Kaif, Sayani Gupta and Swara Bhasker to join the "My School Memory Challenge" initiative.

Mini Mathur celebrates Eid in Kashmir

Mini Mathur took to her Instagram and shared a video as she and her family celebrated Eid in Kashmir. The video also featured her husband and director Kabir Khan as they enjoyed the Kashmiri cuisine. As she shared the video she wrote "What can be better than celebrating Eid in the green valley. Kashmir has always been very close to my heart.. first as a child and then when I got reacquainted with it as @kabirkhankk shot Bajrangi Bhaijaan in every nook and corner here. It’s truly more beautiful than any part of the world I have seen. Kashmiri Wazwan has got to be my most favourite cuisine experience but sadly there are very few traditional Waze (cooks) left in the valley. Well.. Eid just got special because two of them from @cafelibertykashmir

cooked for the famjam today."

