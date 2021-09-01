Mithun Chakraborty's Reason For Fee Reduction In 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' Will Amaze You

Star Plus is all set to bring the story of a little girl and her dream to do big in dance with Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei. While the show makers are currently promoting the show, its latest advertisement saw veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty which fueled excitement among the viewers. As celebrities often charge a whopping price for doing such promotions, Mithun Chakraborty, on the other hand, reduced his fees. Read further to know why.

Mithun Chakraborty reduces his fee for Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei

Mithun Chakraborty recently starred in the latest promo of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei. In the promo, the actor revealed how he could relate to Chikoo's story as he also took his leap of faith in dance and became a huge name in the film industry. The legendary actor also shook his leg with the lead child actor in the promo. The actor found himself so emotionally attached to the show's plot that he took a substantial cut in his fee.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei stars Vaishnavi Prajapati in the lead role of Chikoo and Paridhi in the role of Chikoo's mother. The show's plot revolves around the strong bond between Chikoo and her mother. Chikoo gets separated from her mother at a festival and grows up in a slum. As she finds her love for dance, she realises she has nothing but her talent to move forward. As per a source close to the industry, Mithun Chakraborty had a flashback after reading the show's script. The actor felt emotionally connected to the character of Chikoo and decided to cut down his fees for the promo.

Mithun Chakraborty's acting career

Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborthy is known for his disco dance moves. The actor made his debut with the 1976 film Mrigayaa. The actor won his first National Film Award for his role under the category Best Actor. He then starred in the film Disco Dancer which became a much commercially successful movie in the country. The actor went on to star in several blockbuster films. He received two more National Film Awards for Tahader Katha and Swami Vivekananda. Besides Hindi cinema, Mithun Chakraborty has also worked in Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Tamil, and Kanada films.

IMAGE: PR