Mohanlal's Instagram Is A Treasure Trove Of Throwback Pics From His Younger Days; See

Mohanlal is pretty active on social media and using the platform to share updates regarding his projects. Not just that, the actor often shares photos from the time he was quite young and receives tons of love from his fans. From Mother’s day wishes to special birthday posts for his friends and family, the actor has given several sneak peek at his treasured photos.

Treasured throwback photos that feature a young Mohanlal

Mohanlal once shared this photo of himself with his son Pranav and wished him a happy birthday. In the photo, he added a photo from his son’s childhood where he can be seen holding him in his arms and giving a peck on his cheek. He also added a recent photo of them together alongside in which they were seen twinning in their beard look with hats.

Mohanlal posted this memorable photo from the past in which he can be seen sitting with his friend wearing a white shirt along with a pair of pants. The actor shared this cherishing piece of memory for his friend and artist from the movie industry, Dennis. The actor then shared a heartfelt note for his friend whom he referred to as the ‘king of screenplay’ and added that he was lucky enough to give life to so many of his characters. The fans were left in awe when they saw how beautifully Mohanlal shared his feelings for his friend Dennis and dropped in hearts in the comments.

One of the most cherishing Mohanlal’s photos included the one that he added on the occasion of Mother’s Day. He posted this photo for his mother in which he can be seen standing next to his mother wearing a white shirt and a pair of black shorts. On the other hand, his mother was seen wearing a saree while sitting on a chair and posing for the camera.

The actor also shared a cute memory of himself with filmmaker Priyadarshan. He can be seen sharing a memorable moment with one hand on his shoulder as they posed for the camera bare-chested. In the caption, he wrote that this was a friendship that made countless dreams come true and stated that he was together hand in hand with Priyadarshan.

Mohanlal posted this photo on the occasion of Mammootty’s birthday and referred to him as his dear Ichakka. In the photo, he added a collage of two moments - one of which included a photo of him kissing Mammootty while in the other one, they can be seen sharing a laugh post the kiss.

Mohanlal added yet another photo of himself from his younger days in which he can be seen with a vibrant smile on his face while wearing a brown coloured shirt. The picture seemed to be a still from one of his old films. All his fans were amazed to see his photo and dropped in hearts for the actor.

IMAGE: MOHANLAL'S INSTAGRAM

