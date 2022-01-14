Mohit Raina Opens Up On His Fairytale Wedding With Aditi; Calls It 'beautiful & Emotional'

For many years, actor Mohit Raina has entertained the audience and has ruled the Television industry with his good looks and brilliant acting skills. Not just television but the Devon Ka Dev Mahadev actor has also proved his mettle in Bollywood movies and web shows. Recently, the actor made headlines for his dreamy wedding with Aditi Sharma. However, he remained tight-lipped about his relationship and the couple's wedding news came as a huge surprise for all his fans.

Mohit Raina on his wedding with Aditi Sharma

Opening up about his wedding to Hindustan Times, Mohit said,

“It was not a planned affair but a short notice decision that we took. It just happened and everything fell in place. The wedding was a close-knit family affair and took place in Rajasthan.”

Talking about his fans' reaction to his unanticipated marriage with Aditi, the Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actor said that it was heartwarming and emotional for him.

He said, "It was heartwarming, beautiful, and emotional for me. It made me realise how much people love me."

On keeping the wedding ceremony extremely low-profile, Raina insisted that he has always been a private person.

He added, "I have always been a private person. For an actor, there has to be something that is just yours, close to your heart and this was very close to me personally. So I wanted to do it in a low-key manner."

Mohit Raina's fairytale love story with wife Aditi Sharma

Mohit Raina recollects the moments of tying the knot and says that the moment and the feeling cannot be expressed in words.

He added, "It was a beautiful feeling. There were emotions within (me) that were beautiful and pure. (About the wedding) It was dreamy, I would say."

Talking about his wife, Aditi, who is not from showbiz and hails from a tech background, Mohit mentioned that the base of their relationship is friendship. He also expressed that he feels extremely lucky as he got a perfect life partner.

Raina added, "The base of the relationship is friendship! We met a few years back. After a few years of our friendship, which developed with due course of time, we mutually decided to take it ahead. It was during the pandemic (second wave), I met her family to ask for her hand. Then, families met and decided to take it ahead," Raina recalls.

For those unversed, actor Mohit Raina got married to his lady love Aditi in a private ceremony. The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star surprised his fans with his marriage announcement on January 1.

