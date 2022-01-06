'Bhaukaal 2': Mohit Raina Dedicates Teaser Of Series To Late Co-star Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

Actor Mohit Raina took to his social media to drop the teaser of his highly anticipated thriller series titled Bhaukaal 2. Serving as the second season to the critically acclaimed 2020 series, the Shiddat actor will be seen returning to his role of SSP Naveen Sikhera to chase off the goons and gangsters. Although the actor is excited to present the new season to his fans, he also took the time to remember his co-star Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who died in May 2021.

Mohit Raina drops Bhaukaal 2 teaser

Taking to his Instagram on January 6, the 39-year-old shared the thriller teaser of his upcoming cop thriller series Bhaukaal 2. He will be seen playing the role of SSP Naveen Sikhera as the teaser pledged more high octane actions and stunts than the previous season. With the tagline 'Phir Machega Bhaukaal', fans are now excited to see Raina's power-packed performance in the series.

In the caption, the actor took the moment to remember his late friend Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who also stars in the upcoming series. The late actor breathed his last on May 1, 2021. Dedicating the teaser to him, Raina wrote, ''#PhirMachegaBhaukaal as SSP Naveen Sikhera is back🔥 Sarvanash ke liye hojao taiyaar. #Bhaukaal2, coming soon. In the loving memory of our friend and colleague Maj.Bikramjeet Kanwarpal@mxplayer @applausesocial @bawejastudios @vicky_bahri @jatinwagle1 @bansaljay @rasshmiraajput @siddhanthkapoor @biditabag @gulki_joshi @itspradeepnagar''.

The fans' response in the comment section reflected the hype around the venture. Many also commended the short teaser and expressed their anticipation to watch the series. One fan wrote, ''Amazing 🤩! Best wishes to you and the #bhaukaal2 team!'' while another wrote, ''Omg omg omg🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 bhaukaal macha diya sikhera sahab. Loved it. Ab toh butterflies control hi nahi ho rahi hai."

Bankrolled by Applause Entertainment and Baweja Movies, the series also features Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Gulki Joshi, Sunny Hinduja and more. The series is set to release on MX Player soon.

Meanwhile, Mohit Raina made headlines after announcing his marriage via social media and dropping stunning pictures from his intimate wedding. With the post, he wrote, ''Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey . Aditi & Mohit."

