Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan Enjoys Date Night With Husband Zaid Darbar; See Photos

Mommy-to-be Gauahar Khan shared an adorable Instagram reel with a montage of pictures from her date nights with her husband Zaid Darbar. In the loved-up pictures her dancer husband can be seen caressing the 'Bigg Boss 7' winner's baby bump.

Gauahar, in the pictures, can be seen wearing a cozy outfit that gives her a comfy-chic look. The couple was twinning in black for their romantic outings. The photos, where the husband and wife were all smiles, made Gauahar's pregnancy glow on her face apparent.

"Date nights are special #justYOUandME," the TV actress wrote in the caption, along with a heart emoji and 'Ma sha Allah'. Replying to what his wife wrote for them, Zaid Darbar commented saying, "You are special."

Take a look at their post here:

In December 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. Fans and friends of the couple were ecstatic to hear the good news and sent love and prayers for their baby.

A few days ago, the mom-to-be shared a few sunkissed photos in a white tube dress from her maternity photoshoot. She could be seen looking as radiant as ever while she flaunted her baby bump. She captioned the post saying, "Ma sha Allah, Laa quwataa illa billah!"

Here are some more pregnancy photos posted by Gauhar Khan:

Gauahar Khan married choreographer Zaid Darbar in December 2020. The couple had an intimate wedding with their near and dear ones in Mumbai.