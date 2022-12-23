Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan Says She Performed Stunts During Her First Trimester

Gauahar Khan spoke for the first time after announcing her pregnancy on December 20. The actor spoke about her pregnancy and how she is looking forward to this new phase of her life in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Speaking about her new journey, Khan said, "Zaid and I are both excited. Want to cherish this time despite being in the limelight. I want to keep things low key as possible but being a public figure, I wanted to put it out as well as take the blessings of people who have been with me. This will be a completely new journey for both of us and even I can’t put my finger on exactly how I am feeling. We are both happy."

Khan also spoke about working during her pregnancy. Khan said she shot for an action show during her first trimester. She said, "I shot for an action show and I was so enthu that I even did a few stunts myself. I will be working through January as I have many live events so there will be a lot of travel. And I have things lined up till mid-February." "People have already been telling me to not work so much. Maybe I will get calls for pregnant woman roles if anyone needs a pregnant woman for the next five months," said Khan.

Gauahar and Zaid + 1

Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar, in an identical Instagram post on December 20, shared an animated video, announcing their pregnancy.

Their caption read: "One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three. Gauahar and Zaid + 1. In shah Allah, seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey."

Check out their announcement video here:

About Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan rose to fame after she appeared in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. She has also been part of many Bollywood films such as,'14 Phere,' 'Begum Jaan,' 'Ishqzaade' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.'

Khan was also part of Amazon Prime Video's 'Tandav', starring Saif Ali Khan, and Sony Liv's 'Salt City.'