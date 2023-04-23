Moms-to-be Gauahar Khan, Pankhuri Awasthy Flaunt Baby Bumps As They Celebrate Eid Together

Gauahar Khan and Pankhuri Awasthy are all set to embrace motherhood. They recently spent some time together along with their husbands Zaid Darbar and Gautam Rode on the occasion of Eid. The couples took to social media and shared photos from their meet-up.

Recently, Gauahar and Zaid hosted a lunch party at their residence. Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode attended the lunch party. The parents-to-be sported traditional outfits. The Tandav star opted for a black kurta teamed with matching palazzos. Her outfit had white embroidered patterns over it. On the other hand, Zaid wore a white kurta and pyjamas. While Pankhuri opted for a red ethnic suit, Gautam wore a purple T-shirt with black pants.

Gauahar shared a group photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Bless, always lovely having family over." The Maddam Sir actor shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle. In one of the photos, she can be seen posing with Khan. In the second photo, the moms-to-be flaunted their baby bumps. In other photos, she is seen posing with her hubby. Captioning the photos, she wrote, "Blessed Eid! #sharingthisbeautifuljourney #mumstobe #dadstobe #eidmubarak." Take a look at the photos below.

About Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 in 2020 after dating for some time. In December 2022, they announced the news of their pregnancy. Gauahar's due date is to be expected in April 2023.

About Pankhuri Awasthy, Gautam Rode

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode fell in love with each other on the set of Suryaputra Karn. After getting engaged in 2017, they got married in 2018. The couple is expecting their first child after five years of marriage. They announced the news of their pregnancy on April 6 by sharing a quirky yet cute video on social media.