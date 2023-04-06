Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode Announce Pregnancy, Couple Seeks Blessings

Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and her husband Gautam Rode are expecting their first child together. The popular TV couple tied the knot in 2018. Five years after marriage, they are all set to embrace parenthood. They announced their pregnancy in co-ordinated posts on Instagram. Alongside an animated video, Pankhuri wrote, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to dawn these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes."

The animated video showed clips of the couple from different phases of their lives. The video began with their dating phase, followed by some pictures from their wedding, leading to the couple announcing their pregnancy. The couple shared with the fans that the baby will arrive in 2023. After Pankhuri and Gautam announced their pregnancy, the comments section of their Instagram posts were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities.

Celebs congratulate Pankhuri and Gautam

Soon after the announcement of pregnancy, fans and friends of the actress showered the couple with good wishes. Actress Sargun Mehta wrote, “Congratulations." Actress Anita Hassanandani commented, “Awwww congratulations." Vivek Dahiya, actor and husband of Divyanka Tripathi, also wished the couple with the comment, “Woohoo congratulations guys!!” Actress Maanvi Gagroo sent best wishes to the couple and wrote, “Congratulations.”



Pankhuri and Gautam Rode's love story

Pankhuri and Gautam Rode got married in 2018. The couple met on the set of TV show Razia Sultan. However, they fell in love while doing Suryaputra Karn. They got engaged in 2017. After this, Gautam shared that he was lucky to have a partner like Pankhuri. While she said that she has found the man of her dreams in Gautam. They have a 15-year age gap between them.