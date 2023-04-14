Mona Singh Mourns Uttara Baokar's Demise, Calls It 'an Irreparable Loss'

Mona Singh mourned the loss of veteran actor and theatre artist Uttara Baokar. The Roja actress died on April 11, following a prolonged illness. Mona took to social media and shared a throwback photo from the set of their show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.

In the photo, she can be seen hugging the late actress. The photo also featured Apurva Agnihotri. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Mona wrote, "Meri pyaari bebe Rest in peace (My dear bebe, rest in peace) #uttaraji #uttarabaokar #jjkn #jassijaisikoinahin." Take a look at the photo below:

Manoj Joshi and Neena Kulkarni mourn Uttara Baokar's death

Uttara Baokar's demise left everyone in the industry teary-eyed. Actors Manoj Joshi and Neena Kulkarni mourned the demise of Tamas' actress. The Phir Hera Pheri actor wrote, "Demise of Uttara Baokar Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian Film Industry. Deeply pained by her demise. ॐ शांति."

Demise of Uttara Baokar Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian Film Industry. Deeply pained by her demise. ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/nX0IMevO3P — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) April 12, 2023

On the other hand, Neena Kulkarni, who worked with Uttara in films like Uttarayan and Shevri penned an emotional note. She wrote, "#UttaraBaokar.A remarkable actress. A sensitive and private person in real life, Uttara tai was the epitome of dignity and humility. Time spent with her during the making of films Uttarayan and Shevri, have added value to my life. उत्तरा ताई….. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली."

#UttaraBaokar 🙏🏼

A remarkable actress. A sensitive and private person in real life, Uttara tai was the epitome of dignity and humility. Time spent with her during the making of films Uttarayan and Shevri, have added value to my life.

उत्तरा ताई….. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2o2PolpzLw — Neena Kulkarni नीना कुळकर्णी (@neenakulkarni) April 12, 2023

Uttara breathed her last at a hospital in Pune, Maharashtra. Her family broke the news of her demise. The last rites of the actor were performed on Wednesday morning.