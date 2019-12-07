Laal Singh Chaddha Actress Mona Singh To Tie The Knot With A Banker From South India?

Popular Television actress, Mona Singh who also has done quite a few stints in Bollywood, and will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha is reportedly all set to marry an investment banker from South India. Although the actress has been mum about her relationship, now sources have confirmed to a leading publication that Singh is indeed all set to tie the knot.

On experimenting and 'polishing' her craft:

Actress Mona Singh says she wants to keep on polishing her craft and exploring potential as an artiste. "As an artist, it is all about polishing your craft and exploring your potential," Mona said in a statement. "A little more with each character and be surprised oneself with what translates onto the screen ultimately. If one can tell a story, be it comedy or a thriller, it really comes down to the challenge an actor takes," she added.

Mona has done a short film Glitch, which is about 12-year-old Karan who discovers a tap that takes him back in time. His curiosity encourages him to travel back in time several times and solve a quarrel between his parents over a lost ring.Talking about the film, Mona said: "I am excited to explore myself with my short film, 'Glitch'. It is going to be an experience for sure."



Laal Singh Chaddha:

The film is being adapted from Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi. The film’s plot revolves around the story of a man who has a low IQ. Aamir has reportedly lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.

