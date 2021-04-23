Monalisa Shakes A Leg With Her 'Namak Issk Ka' Rival, Kahani Aka Shruti Sharma

Namak Issk Ka actor Monalisa frequently showcases her dancing skills by dropping in reels on social media. She recently amazed her fans by sharing yet another video. This time, her video even involved another popular actor from the Namak Issk Ka cast who joined Monalisa’s Instagram reel and shook a leg together on an upbeat Bollywood song.

When Iravati and Kahani showcased their ‘filmy’ side

Monalisa recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this Instagram reel for all her fans in which she can be seen in her Namak Issk Ka look wearing a maroon coloured saree with shimmering golden work all over it along with a heavy necklace. On the other hand, Pagglait actor Shruti Sharma can also be seen flaunting character’s attire having an orange coloured saree with intricate silver work and her hair tied tight in a low bun.

In the video, both these actors were seen dancing to the tunes of the Bollywood song, Mohabbat in a lush green garden with a view of rocks and trees in the background. Later in the video, they can also be seen dancing on a small bridge and waving their saree in the wind. This behind the scenes video also gave a wider glimpse of the sets of the show that has currently been set up in the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. In the caption, Monalisa stated, “Alag Hai Rang ... Par Hai Dono Paheli” and then added how Namak Issk Ka BTS video was shot at the Japanese Park at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Some of her fans took to Monalisa’s Instagram post and mentioned how they both looked so “beautiful” and “awesome” in the Namak Issk Ka BTS video. Some of them also stated how they couldn’t wait to see Monalisa as Iravati and mentioned how much they missed her in the show. Many of them dropped in heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how much they loved Monalisa’s Instagram reel while others added fire symbols to illustrate how their video was full of fire. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Monalisa’s Instagram latest reel.

Image Source- Monalisa's Instagram, Shruti Sharma's Instagram

