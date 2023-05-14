Mother's Day 2023: Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik Wish Their Moms

Mother’s Day 2023 is being celebrated today (May 14). On the special occasion, several celebrities including Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Anushka Sen, Sunayna Fozdar, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to social media and wished their mothers. Debina Bonnerjee, Charu Asopa, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Mahhi Vij shared sweets posts with their little munchkins.

Celebrities wish their moms with sweet posts

Arjun Bijlani shared a cute video featuring her mother wherein he can be seen hugging and kissing her. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing Mom! You have always been my biggest supporter and my rock through thick and thin. Thank you for your unconditional love, guidance, and everything you do for me. I hope your special day is filled with lots of love and happiness. Love you to the moon and back, Mom!” #MothersDay #MomLove #FamilyFirst #maa."

Shehnaaz Gill is celebrating Mother's Day along with her mom in Phuket. She shared photos from her vacation and wrote, "Happy mother's day to my beautiful mother. Celebrating mother's day with my mom in Phuket."

Rubina Dilaik dropped a sweet post for her mom on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day….. cherish and value this bond every single day."

Gurmeet Choudhary shared a family photo featuring his wife Debina Bonnerjee and their little munchkins Liana and Divisha. In his note, he wished the actress on the special day. He wrote, "You color our world with love and strength #HappyMothersDay to my beautiful, crazy full of life biwi."

Anushka Sen shared a series of throwback photos with her mother. In her long note, she penned, "Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful and lovely mumma!!! I love you so muchh ! Thank you for supporting me always and being the best best mother ever! You deserve the world’s happiness. Thanks for always having my back and making me smile. So lucky to be your daughter.

love you maa."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her haldi ceremony. In the video, her mom can be seen applying haldi on her face. She wrote, "My only Strength My Mother. Unimaginable strength she has which has been inspiring me since i was a teen. She is a true warrior. No matter what she is always there for me. Once again a Happy Mothers Day Maa. My only Strength My Mother. Unimaginable strength she has which has been inspiring me since i was a teen. She is a true warrior. No matter what she is always there for me. Once again a Happy Mothers Day Maa."

Sanjeeda Shaikh, Mahhi Vij and Charu Asopa shared sweet glimpses of their children. Sanjeeda shared a video wherein her baby girl can be seen singing a song for her. While Mahhi's video featured her foster kids Rajeever and Khushi giving her greeting cards, Charu shared some adorable photos with her daughter Ziana. Take a look.

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. The day honors all the mother and mother figures. It gives a special chance for people to recognize and appreciate the selfless love and care that mothers give to their children.