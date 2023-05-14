Mother's Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates The Occasion With Unique Photos

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, it falls on May 14. To mark the special occasion, Google shared a doodle.

On this day, people across the world honour and appreciate their mothers and other mother figures who have had a lasting influence on their lives. This day is celebrated to acknowledge the idea of motherhood. Talking about the Google Doodle, it portrays a mother chicken looking after her eggs. This symbolises the nurturing and caring nature of a mother. Google also shared a series of throwback photos of the animal family along with their moms over the years. The photos featured octopuses with larva and lions with their cubs. It also showed a series of behind-the-scenes processes for today's animated hand-crafted clay artwork by Doodler Celine You. In their description, Google wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day! Click today’s Doodle to browse some animal family throwback pics with mom over the years." Take a look at the Google Doodle:

More about Mother's Day

Mother's Day is a tribute to mothers all over the world. It gives a special chance for people to recognize and appreciate the selfless love and care that mothers give to their children. This day has both historical and cultural significance. The day was first celebrated in 1908 after Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother Ann Jarvis. Ann was a peace activist who had cared for wounded soldiers during the Civil War. To celebrate her mother's contribution, Anna campaigned for a national holiday to honor all mothers.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother’s Day as a national holiday. Since then, people celebrate Mother’s Day by spending time with their mothers or mother figures. They also give them gifts or greeting cards and express their love and gratitude. Since 1998, Google Doodles have become a customary feature on the search engine's homepage, with more than 4000 Doodles made till date.