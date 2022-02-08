Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Indulge In A Fun Snow-biking Session On Honeymoon; See Pics

After trying the knot in a dreamy affair last month, lovebirds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon. Netizens are already gushing over the couple after Mouni shared glimpses from their getaway, and now, Suraj has also dropped a post, where they can be seen snow-biking and sipping tea at the snow-capped Gulmarg. Sporting their dapper bomber jackets, Suraj and Mouni are surely 'chilling' on their fairytale honeymoon. The couple exchanged their vows on January 27, in a traditional Malayali and Bengali ceremony at the Hilton Goa Resort.

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy go snow-biking on their Honeymoon

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Dubai-based businessman shared a trail of pictures starting with him relishing the beauty of the snow-covered landscape of Gulmarg, while another still showcases the couple posing for a selfie whilst holding their teacups. The last slide pans to Mouni and Suraj mounted on their snow bikes and snow gear, ready to venture into the hills. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Chilling". Take a look.

Fans showered the newlyweds with love-filled comments like "cuties, "lovely pics", "awesome" among others. Mouni also reacted to Suraj's post with a red heart emoticon, while television actor Aashka Goradia dropped heart eye emoticons.

Sharing a reel from the same day, where the actor can be seen enjoying the snowfall, biking with Suraj, as well as striking poses amid the landscape, Mouni wrote, "Snowing in torrents outside, peace inside". The Naagin star looked adorable in a yellow puffer jacket and a yellow beanie and a checkered scarf.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in a beautiful morning ceremony as per Malayali rituals on January 27, while a traditional Bengali ceremony happened later in the evening. Sharing first glimpses from the ceremony on her Instagram handle, Mouni wrote, "I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!!"Need your love and blessings…27.01.22Love, Suraj & Mouni." On the other hand, Suraj wrote," Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive."

