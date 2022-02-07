Mouni Roy Shares 'loved Up' Pictures From Her Honeymoon With Hubby Suraj Nambiar; See

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding was no less than a dreamy affair in Goa. The couple exchanged their vows on January 27, in a traditional Malayali and Bengali ceremony. The duo has been constantly sharing pictures with each other, shelling some major couple goals each time.

Pictures and videos from their pre-wedding and post-festivities took the internet by storm. Recently, the Naagin actress dropped some 'loved-up' pictures on her Instagram handle, that had glimpses of their fairytale honeymoon in Kashmir.

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are enjoying their honeymoon in Kashmir

On Monday, actor Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her honeymoon diaries. The pictures featured some exotic backdrop of Kashmir's snowclad mountains. In the first picture, we can see Mouni melting in Suraj's arms as the couple posed for a selfie. In the second photo, the actress is seen adorably keeping her chin on her husband's shoulder. Whereas, the third photo featured the beautiful scenic view from the heaven of earth. In the last picture, the Gold actress is seen enjoying the snowy weather. Sharing the pictures, Mouni captioned the post as "presently SunMoon-ing!!!!!!

@nambiar13"

Here take a look at Mouni's recent post-

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heart emoticons. Mouni's industry friends Aashka Goradia and Aamir Ali too reacted to the adorable photos. Meet Bros's Manmeet Singh too dropped a comment on the post. He wrote "Finally (heart-eyed emoticon)"

Earlier, Mouni Roy’s close friend Mandira Bedi had thrown a post-wedding party for newlyweds. The party was attended by Arjun Bijlani, his wife, and the Meet brothers. Mouni took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with glimpses of the evening.

Mouni Roy shared glimpses from Mandira Bedi's party

A few days back, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram and penned a long heartfelt caption for her friend Mandira Bedia. Mouni wrote "My friends are one of my life's greatest treasures. Friends, that are loyal are always there to make you laugh when you are down, they are not afraid to help you avoid mistakes and they look out for your best interest. I love my friends." She further thanked Mandira Bedi for inviting the duo for the lovely evening.

Here take a look at Mouni's post-

Image: Instagram@imouniroy