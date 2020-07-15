Mouni Roy Is Back In India, Shares Her Priorities: 'First Breakfast, Coffee Later', Watch

Actor Mouni Roy finally made her way back to India. The actor was stuck in UAE amid the lockdown and was eager to come back home. She took to her social media on July 13 to share a series of pictures videos where she is seen wearing a mask and a headgear to protect herself from the virus. On July 15, she shared an Instagram Reels video with her fans where she is seen giving them a sleepy Good Morning message. Watch Mouni Roy's video below:

Mouni Roy is back in India, shares adorable Instagram Reel

Actor Mouni Roy took to her Instagram Reels to share an adorable video with her followers. She starts by telling everyone to have a good day. She further urges everyone to have a 'nice breakfast' before they begin and states that food is the most important thing. She further tells them they can have their coffee after. Mouni wrote in the caption, "Good morning! ðŸŒž ðŸŒ»

Pl ignore morn’ pronunciationsâ˜ºï¸". [sic]

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section and react to the Gold actor's video. Many dropped down multiple hearts and fire emojis to express their reaction to the video. One user wrote "Cute" while another called her "Lovely".

In an earlier interview with a news source, the actor opened up about how she was missing her mom amid the lockdown. The actor said that she was dying to come back to India. Mouni Roy further stated that she is happy that she was able to spend so much time with her childhood buddy.

She further said that she is missing her mom and brother who are currently in West Bengal. During the interview, she said she was not sure when she could return home. However, the actor finally got the chance to make it back to India just earlier this week.

What in on the work front for Mouni Roy?

On the professional front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao. She was earlier seen in John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter. As for her upcoming projects, Mouni will be seen essaying the character of Poulomi in Bhrahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

