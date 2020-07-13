Is Mouni Roy Travelling Back To India? Latest Video Leaves Fans Concerned About Her Mask

Actor Mouni Roy was stuck in Dubai amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, her recent Instagram post indicates that the actor is returning back home. Taking to Instagram, Mouni Roy posted a video of herself travelling while keeping all the precautionary measures in mind.

Mouni Roy’s Instagram Video:

Donning a casual black attire, Mouni Roy can be seen recording herself as she travels. The actor can be seen wearing a mask and a face cover to protect herself from the deadly virus. Mouni Roy can be seen grooving to some subtle music played in the background.

Although the actor hasn’t mentioned if she is travelling back home but as soon as the video was posted on the photo-sharing application, fans have been speculating that after a long wait of being stuck, she is finally coming back to meet her family.

She posted the video with a caption expressing 'goodbye'. Not only that, but the actor has used a plane emoticon, to sum up, her video. The emoticon has left fans wondering if the actor is returning back home to her family. As soon as the lockdown began, Mouni was stuck at her friend’s house in Dubai.

Looking at her video, her Television contemporary Gunjan Vikkas Manaktala asked her ‘travel safe’. Not only that, but a concerned fan who noticed her mask isn’t placed properly asked her to adjust it. Many other fans of the actor reacted on the adorable video dropping sweet emojis. Have a look at how fans are reacting here:

In other news, Mouni Roy was previously seen opening up about how much she is missing her mom in a recent interview. The actor added that she is dying to come back to India. Mouni asserted although she is happy to have spent time with her childhood buddy. But she is missing her mom and brother who are currently located at West Bengal. During the interaction, she wasn’t sure when she would return home. However now after looking at the video, it appears that she has finally gotten the opportunity to get back to her home country.

