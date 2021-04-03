Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi And Ashish Chowdhry Enjoy A Get-together Evening

Television actor Mouni Roy was seen at a get-together along with anchor Mandira Bedi and actor Ashish Chowdhry along with Ashish's wife, actor Samita Bangargi. Mandira shared a selfie with the two girls on her social media handle. Check it out.

Mouni Roy spends an evening with Mandira Bedi and Ashish Chowdhry

Mandira Bedi shared a picture of wine and food last evening. She later shared a selfie with Mouni and Samita. Mandira wore a blue tank top while Mouni wore a black top with a chain. Samita on the other hand wore a white puffed sleeved top. She used a hashtag that read 'About Last Night' on the picture. Her husband director Raj Kaushal also shared a picture with them and Ashish. Ashish wore a grey t-shirt. Raj captioned the picture as Jab We Met. Take a look at Mouni Roy's photos with her friends.

Image source: Mandira Bedi's Instagram

A sneak peek into Mouni Roy's Instagram

Mouni recently shared a few pictures captured on her balcony. She wore a blue, green and white long spaghetti dress. She posed with her succulent plants. Mouni quoted Alice from Alice in Wonderland, "Who in the world am I?' Ah, that's the great puzzle!" She also shared a picture in a black halter neck dress. She wrote, "Were you ever booed by anyone? Were you ever frightened with your own stories and memories?" She also exclaimed that people always reminisce the good old times instead of living every minute to the fullest. Take a look at Mouni Roy's photos.

Mouni shared a dance video with choreographer Utkarsh. She danced to the song Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha in the halter neck black dress as seen above. She wrote, "Sing for the joy of it, Dance for the joy of it, Live for the joy of it!" She added that it was a wonderful experience she had learned from him. She said, "Utkarsh your dancing is beautiful, you an even better human being." She also wrote that she is looking forward to starting her dance journey with him. Take a look at Mouni Roy's Instagram video.

