Ever since actor Mouni Roy has cleared the air of speculation about her wedding, several pictures from the pre-wedding festivities have been flooding on social media. Fans were recently treated to amazing Mehendi and Haldi pictures of the beautiful bride-to-be who looked absolutely stunning in yellow and white outfits. Amid much fanfare, Mouni surprised fans by sharing a love decked picture with her beau Suraj Nambiar.

During a recent interaction with media, Mouni Roy seemingly confirmed her wedding with beau Syraj Nambiar as she thanked the paparazzi who congratulated her on her wedding. According to several media reports, Roy is all set to tie the knot with Suraj Nambiar in a Goa resort on January 27. The reports suggest the pair are further planning to host a reception in Mumbai later with only family and very close friends at their two-day Goa beach wedding. However, neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has commented on their exact plans yet.

Mouni Roy shares lovale picture with beau Suraj Nambiar

Now just a few hours ahead of the wedding, Mouni took to Instagram and shared a lovable picture with her beau Suraj from the wedding festivities. In the picture, Mouni can be seen clad in a red outfit while Suraj on the other hand can be seen wearing a plain white kurta pajama. The two admired each other while lovingly looking at each other. While captioning the post, Mouni wrote, “Everything #HariOm, ॐ नमः शिवायः.” This is the first picture posted by the actor n her social media ever since her marriage rumours started running the gossip mills.

Her friends from the industry including Drashti Dhammi, Jennifer Winget, Pragya Kapoor, Kishwer Merchantt, Mandira Bedi, and more congratulated the two while blessing them with love.

Earlier, several pictures and videos from their Mehendi ceremony started surfacing on the Internet. In one of the videos shared by Roy's Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani, the actor would be seen wearing a yellow lehenga as she applied Mehendi on her hands. Another video featured Mouni and Suraj wearing identical white outfits as they kickstarted their Haldi ceremony. On the work front, Roy will next be seen in the superhero film Brahmastra which will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni will be playing the role of an antagonist in the movie.

Image: Instagram/ ManavManglani