Mouni Roy Praises 'Naagin 6' Protagonist Tejasswi Prakash; Calls Her 'very Bright & Sweet'

Mouni Roy, who became a household name owing to her stint in the TV show 'Naagin', heaped praise on the serial's current protagonist Tejasswi Prakash.

Mouni Roy is currently basking in the success of Brahmastra, which has minted impressive numbers at the Box Office following its release on September 9. The actor, who became a household name due to her stint in the TV show Naagin, recently heaped praise on the serial's current protagonist and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. Talking about the Naagin 6 actor, Mouni said that while she hasn't seen the latest edition, Tejasswi is a 'very bright and sweet' girl. 

Mouni Roy praises Naagin 6 protagonist Tejasswi Prakash

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Roy appreciated Tejaaswi's character and said, "I haven’t seen the latest season of Naagin. She is a very bright and pretty girl. She is very sweet.” Naagin 6 is an Indian supernatural thriller television series which has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. The Colors TV show also stars Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Amandeep Sidhu, and more in pivotal roles. 

Mouni has played the role of Shivanya in Season 1 and of Shivangi in Season 2 of Naagin, following which the role was taken by other TV celebrities. Mouni also cleared the air about being cast in a film opposite superstar Akshay Kumar and said, "Really, I have not heard it. Please ask him to take me into a film.” 

For the unversed, Mouni took on the role of Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also starred  Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and  Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles. The movie has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. 

Mouni started off her stint in the entertainment industry in 2006 with the soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. This was followed by her appearance as Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. Not just this, Mouni has to her credit shows like Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa, Ishq, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Box Cricket League 2, and Lip Sing Battle.

