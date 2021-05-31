Mouni Roy Shares An Appreciation Post For Mandira Bedi; Calls Her "a Life Saver"

On May 30, 2021, Bollywood actor Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a reel video featuring herself and her friend and actor, Mandira Bedi. In the video, Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi can be seen striking various poses while smiling ceaselessly at the camera. While sharing the post, the actor added Dholna song from Dil Toh Paagal Hai movie. In the caption, Mouni complimented Mandira and called her 'a life saver'.

Mouni Roy poses with Mandira Bedi

In the reel video, Mouni can be seen dressed in a white embroidered lehenga, while Mandira sported a pink and golden coloured sleeveless lehenga. Mouni and Mandira went for subtle makeup and accessorised themselves with golden pieces of jewellery. Mouni kept her long hair middle-parted and open, while Mandira flaunted her short hair. As for the caption, Mouni wrote, "Because this girl is beauuuutiful & a life saver; sublime really '#MyM' @mandirabedi".

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of their fans and followers rushed to compliment the actors on their beauty. Mandira, too, was quick to reply to Mouni's post, "Wuvvv you" with a red heart. A fan commented, "Beautiful" with a red heart. Another one wrote, "Superb" with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Several netizens called the duo, "hot", "stunning" and "glamourous". While a few others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Mouni Roy is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans to snaps from her daily activities. Recently, Mouni dropped a boomerang video and several pictures featuring herself and a book titled, Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity by Justin Baldoni. She captioned the post, "The way @justinbaldoni explains with his own journey & struggles what it means to be “enough” more importantly “human” is so so earnest & sincere. “I AM ENOUGH” is probably the Paramount but painful, roller coaster of a journey we all need to take; but I believe ll be magical in the end & #ManEnough will definitely inspire and encourage you to dive right into it with an open heart & a smile. I have smiled, chuckled, cried & read it the first thing I opened my eyes in the morn’gs past few days. Justine, it was wonderful reading/knowing you, your story, your brilliance; Can’t imagine the honesty & courage it took to wring & bare your head and heart into the pages of this book. You have done us all a huge favour. I am 100 % sure your transcendental endeavours won’t go in vain. I’m so overwhelmed & such a proud fangirl. Love & respect. Mouni x".

A sneak peek into Mouni Roy's photos

IMAGE: MOUNI ROY'S INSTAGRAM

