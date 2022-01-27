Mouni Roy Shares Pictures Of Her South Indian Wedding With Suraj Nambiar; 'We're Married'

Actor Mouni Roy has finally tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar in an intimate wedding in Goa. After the pre-wedding festivities that began on January 26, the couple is finally married according to South Indian rituals. After several pictures from their wedding went viral, the Naagin actor took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans.

Roy posted a couple of pictures from her wedding and announced herself turning to 'Mrs Nambiar'. Mouni Roy made a picture-perfect bride, where she was dressed in a traditional white saree with red and gold borders and a matching red and gold blouse. She was decked out in traditional South Indian wedding jewellery complete with a gold belt and a gajra wound around her plaited hair. On the other hand, Suraj wore a beige kurta and traditional white mundu for the wedding rituals.

Mouni Roy shares first post after marriage with Suraj Nambiar

Soon after the wedding, Mouni shared pictures of the wedding and wrote, “Found him at last... Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings. Love, Suraj & Mouni.” In one of the pictures, Suraj can be seen applying the vermillion on Mouni’s forehead while the other pictures showed him tying the mangalsutra around her neck. There were some stills where the newlywed couple can be seen gushing over each other in some candid shots.

The first photos of Mouni Roy in her bridal outfit were shared this morning by singer Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros. Sharing the photos, Manmeet Singh wrote, "The south Indian bride @imouniroy @nambiar13 #bride #wedding #sister #love." Earlier on Thursday, ahead of the wedding, Mouni Roy had taken to Instagram and introduced her husband to the world with a beautiful picture.

In the picture, Mouni Roy can be seen clad in a red outfit while Suraj Nambiar on the other hand can be seen wearing a plain white kurta pajama. The two admired each other while lovingly looking at each other. While captioning the post, Roy wrote, “Everything #HariOm, ॐ नमः शिवायः.” This is the first picture posted by the actor on her social media ever since her marriage rumours started running the gossip mills. Earlier, several pictures and videos from their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony of the actor had started surfacing on the Internet.

(IMAGE: Instagram/imouniroy/ManavManglani)