Mouni Roy Wishes Ekta Kapoor On Her Birthday, Says 'you Will Always Be Special To Me'

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday on June 7, 2021. On the occasion of Ekta Kapoor's birthday, various celebrities poured in their wishes including Naagin actor Mouni Roy. She took to her Instagram account to share pictures with the producer and also wrote a birthday note in the caption. She called herself the luckiest person to have the opportunity to meet Ekta.

Mouni Roy wishes Ekta Kapoor on her birthday

In the post, Mouni Roy shared throwback pictures where the producer-actor duo can be seen wearing traditional dresses and posing for the camera. In the caption, the actor wrote, "You are, will always be special to me. @ektarkapoor Am definitely one of the luckiest to have gotten the chance to be on a joyride of my work life with you. My dearest Ekta maam I wish you all the best on your Birthday and err’yday, may your life be full of joy, love, prosperity & the greatest health. Wish you the most exciting life, full of great discoveries & joyful surprises. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, #ily" (sic). The comment section is filled with the fans leaving heart emoticons.

(Image Courtesy: Mouni Roy's Instagram post)

More about Mouni Roy and Ekta Kapoor

The actor made her debut in the industry with Ekta Kapoor's series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She aced the role of Krishna Tulsi in the show in the year 2007 and went on to play the role of Shivani Sabbarwal in Ekta's 2008 show Kasturi. After which, Mouni went on to become a part of the popular drama show Naagin. She joined the cast in the year 2015 where she played the role of Shivanya Ritik Singh. The show ended the next year and a second season was announced. In 2016, Mouni played a dual role in the second season. After the show ended, she went to participate in various reality shows. In 2018, she reprised her role in Naagin 3. Mouni Roy was last seen in London Confidential that was released on Zee5. She will be next seen in the movie Brahmastra and the Netflix film Penthouse.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy and Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

