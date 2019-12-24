'Mr Robot' Finale Ending Explained | The Twist Changed The Series?

Written and directed by creator Sam Esmail, the Mr. Robot series finale ends with an answer to the penultimate instalment’s final question: "Who are you?" The answer is a complex one. But in among the last scenes of the finale, Rami Malek's troubled computer hacker does his best to answer: "I'm not Elliot. I'm only a part of him." Read to know more about the end.

Mr. Robot ending explained

In one final twist of the series (as well as a twist of the knife), the main character, as well as the audience, learns the truth: Elliot Alderson is not who he believes he is, at least not the Elliot viewers have watched over the period of four seasons of tense technological ventures. The two-part series finale dives deeper into Elliot's psyche than ever before, as it becomes clear that "alternate universe" rooted in the penultimate episode was nothing more than an illusory world, which was designed to keep "the real Elliot" safe from harm. Much like the titular Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) himself, the Elliot we have known is nothing but yet another personality created by Elliot: a hooded vigilante raging against the powers that be, fighting for a better future out of love for himself. In a simple way, the Elliot audience know is "the other one."

To be assured, most of the things that happened in Mr. Robot was real: Taking down E Corp and the Deus Group, Angela’s death, Whiterose’s device and her death. Although Elliot’s malware hack did prevent a nuclear meltdown. The only "dream" is the alternate reality where Elliot led a happy life with Angela.

In the end, however, the Elliot that we have known for four seasons basically says goodbye to Darlene. He tells her that he will "always be a part of the real Elliot," and he finally gives away and allows the real Elliot to take back control of their body/mind. However, we do not actually meet the "real" Elliot before the credits roll. The last thing we see is Darlene saying hello to the "real" Elliot and we are left to assume that the real Elliot and Darlene live happily ever after.

