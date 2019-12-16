It Comes At Night Ending Explained By Fans Who Have Analysed Every Bit Of It

It Comes At Night was a horror mystery film that released in the year 2017. The film had made a lot of people scratch their heads with the ending. Most fans have been of the opinion that it was abrupt and did not make a lot of sense. Here is a look at what most people think that the It Comes At Night ending meant.

It Comes At Night ending explained

The It Comes At Night ending scene has lead to a number of discussions amongst the viewers. Most of the fans believe that the end of the film conveyed the message that the entire family, who was at the dining table, had been infected by the deadly virus. There have also been theories about how the virus got inside the house. There have also been questions about who opened the door in It Comes At Night. Some believe that the nightmare Travis had where he was seen getting out of the house to look for a dog was actually real. Another theory is that the bud infected its own grandson before it was burnt. The theories have been creative and have left the fans hungry for more.

It Comes At Night leaves the fans stunned

It Comes At Night is a horror-mystery film written and directed by Trey Edward Shults. The film stars actors such as Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, and Carmen Ejogo in important roles. The viewers have been left stunned after watching the film. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

I just finished watching #ItComesAtNight. No idea what it was about and not entirely sure if I liked it or not 😶 — Reepicheep (@FaithCHall) December 13, 2019

Nothing Comes at Night tho 🤷🏾‍♂️ #ItComesatNight — Ty (@Ty_Nonchalant_) December 15, 2019

#Itcomesatnight #netflix This was HORRIBLE!! I have so many questions and a whole lot of why did I watch this??? pic.twitter.com/UQHEyUJSNy — MeliaMe❤️🤷🏽‍♀️ (@mimi_lashell) December 13, 2019

started #ItComesAtNight last night and was like, "nope. it comes during the day." so now i'm watching, when it's supposed to be less scary.. it's still scary as hell. pic.twitter.com/9rIBDOr8kF — 𝕒 𝕝 𝕖 𝕩 𝕚 𝕤 (@ilovealexis) December 10, 2019

THIS MOVIE'S INTENSE, I LOVE IT #itcomesatnight — ✨be your own atrocity before god✨ (@1001cranes) December 14, 2019

