The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

It Comes At Night Ending Explained By Fans Who Have Analysed Every Bit Of It

Hollywood News

It Comes At Night has been making a lot of noise amongst the movie buffs. Have a look at what the fans think the It Comes at Night ending scene could mean.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
it comes at night ending

It Comes At Night was a horror mystery film that released in the year 2017. The film had made a lot of people scratch their heads with the ending. Most fans have been of the opinion that it was abrupt and did not make a lot of sense. Here is a look at what most people think that the It Comes At Night ending meant.

It Comes At Night ending explained

The It Comes At Night ending scene has lead to a number of discussions amongst the viewers. Most of the fans believe that the end of the film conveyed the message that the entire family, who was at the dining table, had been infected by the deadly virus. There have also been theories about how the virus got inside the house. There have also been questions about who opened the door in It Comes At Night. Some believe that the nightmare Travis had where he was seen getting out of the house to look for a dog was actually real. Another theory is that the bud infected its own grandson before it was burnt. The theories have been creative and have left the fans hungry for more.

Read | 'Sweet Girl' On Netflix: Everything You Need To Know About The Cast

Read | 'Power Rangers' Reboot In Works With Makers Of Netflix's 'The End Of The F***ing World'

It Comes At Night leaves the fans stunned

It Comes At Night is a horror-mystery film written and directed by Trey Edward Shults. The film stars actors such as Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, and Carmen Ejogo in important roles. The viewers have been left stunned after watching the film. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Read | Over 1 Million People Sign Petition Against Netflix Christmas Film Depicting Jesus As Gay

Read | Best Of 2019: Netflix's Must-watch List Is Ready With Its Best Movies And TV Series

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES