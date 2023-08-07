Munmun Dutta Gives Fans A Tour Of Her Dreamy Abode In Mumbai | Photos

Munmun Dutta recently became a proud owner of a plush new home in Mumbai. The actress often keeps sharing glimpses of her new abode. Recently, she surprised fans by giving them a house tour on her YouTube vlog. She showed the meticulously selected decor and interiors.

3 things you need to know

Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The show recently completed 15 years.

Munmun resides in Mumbai with her mother and two cats, Kuki and Mau.

Living room exudes elegance

Munmun Dutta's living room featured a delightful mix of white upholstery, art frames and a spacious brown TV cabinet. While delicate chandeliers add a touch of sophistication to the space, muted colors dominate the entire house, giving it a tranquil ambiance. The actress has carefully curated a combination of white, grey, gold and rose gold throughout the house.

(Munmun Dutta living room is dominated by muted colours | Image: Munmun Dutta/YouTube vlog)

Seating arrangements and artifacts

Munmun Dutta's house featured a nice seating arrangement, each measured to perfection. A vibrant hand-woven carpet adorned the living area, complementing the color theme. The actress has handpicked intriguing gold artifacts, including a large sun-shaped mirror with rose gold accents and artworks adorned with gold flecks.

(Munmun Dutta lives in her Mumbai home with her mother and 2 pet cats | Image: Munmun Dutta/YouTube vlog)

The dining area

The pristine white table is framed in gold, creating an elegant and inviting dining space where she loves to relax and enjoy her meals.

(Munmun Dutta's dining hall is dominated by white colour | Image: Munmun Dutta/YouTube vlog)

Spacious and stylish kitchen

The large and spacious kitchen area immediately caught Munmun's attention when she bought the house. With a combination of grey and black colors, the kitchen exudes modern elegance. Adding a touch of green with small planters, the actress ensured the kitchen remains both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

(Munmun Dutta's home has a modular kitchen | Image: Munmun Dutta/YouTube vlog)

The master bedroom

The bedroom features a striking accent wall adorned with an artistic painting. The bed linen in white is complemented by floral cushions and solid-colored curtains.

(The walls in bedroom are adorned with artwork | Image: Munmun Dutta/YouTube vlog)

Detailed decor and cozy balcony

Throughout the house, big mirrors, glass chandeliers and gold panels highlight the attention to detail in the decor. The actress said that her wish for a cozy balcony is fulfilled. The balcony also featured a colourful chandelier from her trip to Turkey.

(File photo of Munmun Dutta's home in Mumbai | Image: Munmun Dutta/YouTube vlog)

While concluding the video, Munmun Dutta humbly shared that her beautiful abode is a testament to her hard work and progress. She takes immense pride in how far she has come and said that her home reflects her taste and style.