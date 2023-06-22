TMKOC Star Munmun Dutta Visits Pashupatinath Temple In Nepal, Calls Her Experience Magical

Munmun Dutta took a short break from her hectic shooting schedule and travelled to Nepal. The actress enjoyed a trip to the neighbouring country and also got in touch with her spiritual side.

3 things you need to know

Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The actress shared photos from popular landmarks in Nepal.

She even promised to hold a fan meet in Kathmandu next time she visited the country.

Munmun Dutta explores Nepal's beauty

During her visit, Munmun Dutta explored Nepal's popular landmarks. She visited the famous Pashupatinath temple and the majestic Boudhanath Stupa. Capturing the essence of her journey, she shared pictures with a tilak in the shape of a trident adorning her forehead. It also symbolised her spiritual inclination. In the caption, she wrote, "The Divine power of Pashupatinath Temple was so magical. so strong..so powerful..that I can not wait to visit here again with my mother."

(Munmun Dutta visits Pashupatinath temple | Image: Munmun Dutta/Instagram)

Munmun Dutta's special message for fans in Nepal

Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram stories to express her gratitude to her fans. She acknowledged that she was recognised by fans in Nepal and had the pleasure of meeting some "wonderful and enthusiastic" individuals who spotted her at various locations. She also promised to arrange a fan meet in Kathmandu in her next visit to the country.

(File photo of Munmun Dutta | Image: Munmun Dutta/Instagram)

In her goodbye note, she sent love to the beautiful country of Nepal and its people. She shared that the warm reception and hospitality she received in the country left a lasting impact on her. The actress cherished the memories she created.

Munmun Dutta has been part of the long-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception in 2008. Her character Babita is loved by the fans.