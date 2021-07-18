Munmun Dutta Is All Smeared In Mud In Throwback Post At Dead Sea; Netizens React

Celebriites have been posting their ‘photodump’ moments on Instagram and the latest to join the trend was Munmun Dutta, who decided to go back in time. The TV actor recalled memories from one of her international trips. Her pictures enjoying a mud bath left her fans impressed and some netizens also had funny references to it.

Munmun Dutta’s throwback mud bath moment in Dead Sea

Munmun shares snaps of her being completely smeared in mud, with the Dead Sea in the background. The Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma star could then be seen entering the sea, and seemed delighted as she raised her hand in excitement.

The pictures were from her 2017 trip to Jordan and she termed the mud bath as ‘therapeutic.’ For the unversed, mud bath is known for its detoxifying, relaxing properties and is even used in some spas and for medical treatment in many parts of the world. She also used hashtags like ‘memories for life’, ‘wanderlust’, ‘solo trip’ and ‘wandering tourist.’

Her fans loved the post, and posted love-struck emojis, 'cuteness overloaded' and more.

However, some had quirky reactions. One quipped that she was doing so much for ‘Jetha’ referring to her character Babita’s equation with Jethalal’s in TMKOC. Others mentioned Viay Raaz’s popular dialogue in Run, 'choti ganga bolke naale me kuda diya.'

While this post received fun reactions, the 33-year-old had landed in trouble for one of her other Instagram posts. She was forced to apologise after FIRs were filed against her for using a word derogatory for a community.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Munmun has been associated with TMKOC for 13 years now since 2008. The sitcom is among the longest-running TV shows of all time.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.