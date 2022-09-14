'My Heart Breaks': TMKOC Producer On Shailesh Lodha's Exit; Highlights 'priorities'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a well-known television sitcom, has gone through a number of cast changes over the course of its journey on the small screen. The main characters of the sitcom, such as Shailesh Lodha's Taarak Mehta, Disha Vakani's Daya Ben, Neha Mehta's Anjali, Gurucharan Singh's Sodhi, and others, left in the middle of the run, which was a major setback for both fans and followers. While the makers have struggled in finding Disha Vakani's replacement, Shailesh Lodha was the latest to be replaced, as actor Sachin Shroff stepped into his shoes.

Asit Modi talks about Shailesh Lodha's exit from TMKOC

As per Pinkvilla, in a recent interaction with media, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi opened up on Shailesh Lodha's exit from the show. Stating that Lodha is still a part of the family, Modi asserted that everyone has their own priority and the former's contribution has been huge. He further added:

"My heart breaks when anyone leaves, and I try my best to not let anyone go, but everyone's priorities are different."

Asit Modi further answered queries about actors doing different shows while doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. "We have 26 episodes a month of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Actors don't have the need to do anything else because this show is giving them immense love and what else is needed," he stated. Not only this but Sachin Shroff was also asked if he will do any other show alongside Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. To this, he said, "Taarak is my only focus."

Recently, a new promo video of the show was shared on Instagram which had the residents of Gokuldham society celebrating Ganesh Utsav with a glimpse of the show's new Taarak Mehta, which will now be played by actor Sachin Shroff. Though the makers have not revealed the full face of the show's new character, it seems to be Sachin Shroff, who has been selected to play the role of Taarak Mehta. Watch the video here: