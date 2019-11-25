Naagin 4 Cast: Nia Sharma And All Other Actors Of The Upcoming Fantasy Thriller

Naagin is one of the most popular television show created by Ekta Kapoor. It has been revealed that the fourth season of the much-awaited show will air on television in the month of December. There has been a lot of speculations about the cast of the show. Finally, along with the trailer of the show, Naagin 4 cast was revealed too. Here’s the trailer of the Naagin 4.

See trailer

ALSO READ: Naagin 4: Lakshay Khurana Joins The Cast Of Ekta Kapoor's Hit Show

NAAGIN -BHAGYA KA ZAHREELA KHEL ...coming sooon pic.twitter.com/piiqYWGEuo — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) November 24, 2019

Naagin 4 cast

Nia Sharma

Jasmin Bhasin

Vijayendra Kumeria

Lakshya Kurana (not confirmed)

Ekta Kapoor shared the trailer of Naagin 4 on her social media account. In the trailer, Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin can be seen essaying the role of the Naagin. While Udaan Ke Sooraj actor Vijayendra Kumeria can be seen playing the male lead in the television show- Naagin 4. It has been reported that actor Lakshya Khurana will also be a part of the show. However, nothing about his role has been revealed yet.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma: The Actor Is Set To Play Ekta Kapoor's New Naagin

Ekta Kapoor welcomed Nia Sharma to the cast of Naagin 4, thus announcing her as a cast who will play a pivotal role in the movie. According to a leading television gossip website, actors Aparna Kumar, Sayantani Ghosh, Sheetal Jaisal and Ankur Verma will also be a part of Naagin 4. It has been alleged that the next joining the cast of Naagin 4 will be Shaleen Bhanot.

ALSO READ: Jasmin Bhasin Is Ekta Kapoor's Second Naagin To Join Nia Sharma In Naagin 4

It has been alleged that Naagin 3 actors Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti might not be a part of the Naagin 4 cast. Anita took to her social media to wish Nia Sharma all the best for her new beginnings and also revealed that she will miss being a part of the show. It has not been revealed if actor Pearl V Puri will be a part of the upcoming Naagin 4 television show.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 Cast: All The Actors Who Have Joined Ekta Kapoor's Fantasy Drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.