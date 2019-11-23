Naagin 4: Lakshay Khurana Joins The Cast Of Ekta Kapoor's Hit Show

Ekta Kapoor is gearing up for the next season of her popular show, Naagin 4. According to various outlets, t the latest season of the hit show will have actor Lakshay Khurana join the cast. The actor was part of popular shows Zee TV’s Lajwanti, &TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi and popular streaming platform ALTBalaji’s web-series Romil and Juggal.

Read Naagin 4: Nia Sharma Kickstarts Shooting For The Supernatural Series

Read Naagin 4: Shalin Bhanot To Be Part Of Supernatural Drama Starring Nia Sharma?

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin TV series will be back with a fresh season soon. Naagin 4 will also star Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma in the roles of Naagin. There were also rumours about Krystle D’Souza being roped in for the role. The teaser of the show was shared by Ekta Kapoor recently on her social media handle.

Here is a look at the teaser

Read Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin Goes On A Diet For Her Role For The Television Drama 'Naagin'

All about the television series Naagin

Naagin is a supernatural, fantasy, thriller, drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The first season premiered on November 1, 2015, and ended on June 5, 2016, after 62 episodes. The first season starred actors Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani , Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran. It was one of the highest-rated shows in Indian television history. The second season premiered on October 8, 2016, to June 25, 2017, with 75 episodes. This season also starred Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Adaa Khan, Kinshuk Mahajan and Sudha Chandran.

Read Naagin 4 Cast: All The Actors Who Have Joined Ekta Kapoor's Fantasy Drama

The third season began airing from June 2, 2018, to May 26, 2019, and featured Anita Hassanandani in the lead role. The fourth season is rumoured to premiere on December 7, 2019. Besides Lakshay Khurana, the fourth season of the supernatural show will also feature Nia Sharma, Sayantani Ghosh and Jasmin Bhasin.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.