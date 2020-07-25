'Naagin 4' Finale: Shalaka Hypnotises Dev To Get The Naagmani, Brinda Tries To Save Him

Naagin 4 has made a grand comeback with fresh episodes. In the last episode, Shalaka reveals to the Parikh family that Brinda is a Naagin. Brinda goes to Vishakha to find out who killed her mother Maanyata. Shalaka forces Dev's mother to convince Dev to not sign on the divorce papers. Take a look at what happened in the latest episode of Naagin 4 finale.

Naagin 4 finale written update

The episode starts with a new Naagin entering the Parekh family. Meanwhile, Dev tells Brinda that he would take a selfish decision and marry Brinda. Brinda tries to tell Dev her truth but Vishakha comes in her Naagin avatar. Vishakha tries to kill Dev but Brinda stops her. Shalaka uses Monica’s ring to call Dev to her room. Brinda catches Vishakha in a net, Vishakha warns Brinda about Dev. Vishakha uses magic and burns herself.

Brinda sees Shalaka taking Dev to her room. Shalaka dances in joy as she has successfully succeeded in her plan. In the morning, Brinda gets to know that Shalaka went somewhere with Dev’s family. Shalaka and Dev’s family members go to Lal Tekri temple to find a way to take out Naagmani from Dev’s body. They threaten the Lal Tekri temple pandit and try to burn the temple. Pandit stops them but they kill him. They find the Naagkosh and take the medicine they find in Naagkosh.

Everybody is planning Hardik’s wedding. Shalaka mixes the medicine in Dev’s drink they found in Naagkosh. Dev asks his lawyer to send him the divorce papers which he signs in front of Brinda. Shalaka and Dev’s mother find out that the medicine would react on Dev’s body in six hours.

Meanwhile, Dev plans a date for Brinda. Brinda and Dev spend good time together, Dev surprises her with a gift. The two share an intimate moment when the medicine reacts on Dev’s body. Shalaka controls Dev and asks him to say to Brinda that he has to be with Shalaka at any cost. Shalaka also asks Dev to tell Brinda that he would be with her for the night.

Shalaka gets to know that she has full control on Dev’s body. Swara tries to seek the magical stone for Brinda as she tries to save him. Shalaka tricks Dev by crying in front of him. Shalaka asks Dev to hug her. She tries to take out Naagmani from Dev’s body.

Brinda takes the magical stone from her mother. Shalaka celebrates her success with Dev's mother. The episode ends with Shalaka explaining that she used the potion to control Dev and she is planning to use on him again and again. It would be interesting to see what will happen in the Naagin 4 ending episode.

