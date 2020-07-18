'Naagin 4' Finale: Will Brinda Be Able To Prove Herself Or Will Shalaka Win Dev Over?

Naagin 4 has created major anticipation among fans with intriguing promos and spoilers. The show is making a comeback with fresh new episodes. Here’s what happened in today’s episode of Naagin 4.

Naagin 4 finale written update

The episode starts with Dev and Brinda fighting on a desert. Brinda tries to stop Dev and take him to the Lal Tekri temple to unfold some mysteries. Dev tells her to stay away from him but Brinda forces him to come with her to the Lal Tekri temple. The duo is seen fighting as a sandstorm comes and Brinda is seen flying to Lal Tekri temple.

The focus comes to Brinda as she says this story didn’t start here, it started three days ago when she was determined to kill Dev. The story is taken back to three days ago where Brinda is following someone. Brinda thinks that Dev has killed her mother Maanyata and she would kill him to take revenge.

Also Read| New 'Naagin 4' promo points at Brinda finding out the truth about Shalaka; Watch

Brinda follows Dev and recalls his meeting with his manager where the manager says that he is glad that one year ago, on the same day, Dev was with him when his wife was in the hospital. While Brinda gets lost in her thoughts, she founds the person she was following is Mili and she is stabbed by a knife. Brinda tries to save her while Mili dies explaining to her that the mystery behind Lal Tekri temple unfolds a bigger mystery.

Dev sees Brinda holding the knife and asks her the reason behind killing Mili. Shalaka is seen hiding behind the tree with Vishakha. Vishakha asks her how did she trick Mili and Brinda. Shalaka explains that she saw Brinda following Dev so she stopped Dev and asked him to stay home. She also tricked Mili by speaking to her on phone in Brinda’s voice and asking her to come on the highway. Shalaka asks her to take the raincoat to trick Brinda.

Also Read| 'Naagin 4' spoiler alert: Shalakha to spoil Dev & Brinda's moment after Mili's death?

While Brinda was following Mili, Shalaka stabs Mili and hides from Brinda. Dev and Brinda are seen fighting over Mili’s death. Dev gives Brinda 24 hours to prove that she didn’t kill Mili. Shalaka and Vishakha run from the construction site where Shalaka gets to know that the person she was considering Monica is actually Vishakha.

Brinda tries to save her from police and takes her Naagin avatar to find clues at the place where Mili was killed. Shalaka and Vishakha try different tricks to save themselves. Brinda is seen running outside the house to find Mili’s killer. Shalaka gets to know that half of her locket is lost at the construction site.

Also Read| 'Naagin 4': Nia Sharma & Rashami Desai hooked onto their phones; Vijayendra shares proof

The episode ends with Brinda finding clues at the construction site. Brinda takes her Naagin avatar and asks the owl to help her. It would be interesting for fans to see will Brinda be able to prove herself.

Also Read| 'Naagin' star Pearl V Puri's staggering Net Worth will leave you stumped; read details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.